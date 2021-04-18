This Monday, another vaccination campaign begins in the City, which is carried out every year: the flu. As with the one carried out against the coronavirus, you will have to sign up to receive the vaccine and wait for the summons. According to the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, the objective is to immunize against the flu 620 thousand people included within the risk groups.

To reach that population, 57 vaccination posts: ten will be in public hospitals, 46 in the CeSAC and there will be another in the Costa Salguero Vehicle Center.

Vaccinations will work Monday to Friday from 8 to 17 with all the corresponding biosecurity measures. Health personnel will have the Personal Protection Elements necessary to provide care safely.

v 1.5 Influenza vaccination campaign in the City It starts on Monday and you have to register Tap to explore the data Fountain: Government of the City of Buenos Aires

Infographic: Clarion

Immunization against influenza is part of the Free and mandatory vaccination schedule and it is carried out within the framework of the national campaign.

This year it takes place in the middle of the second wave of Covid-19. To avoid crowds at the vaccination posts, to go get vaccinated it is mandatory to have a shift.

The neighbors included in the risk groups must register online through the website of the Buenos Aires Government (buenosaires.gob.ar/influenza).

People who sign up will be contacted by email or text message to move forward with the appointment assignment. Those who have medical coverage can check with their social work or prepaid the available points and administer the vaccine in those places.

The influenza campaign is aimed at older adults and people with risk factors. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Meanwhile, the health personnel you are already being immunized at your workplace.

Here is everything there is to know about the flu vaccination campaign.

What about those who were vaccinated against Covid

According to what is indicated by the National Government, it is necessary to contemplate an interval of 15 days before and after taking a dose against COVID-19 to receive the flu vaccine.

People who were vaccinated against Covid must wait 15 days to get the flu. Nor can you receive the flu in the 15 days prior to receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Photo Germán García Adrasti

In other words, those who received the coronavirus vaccine these days or already have a turn to be immunized, will have to wait the indicated time to receive the one that is placed against the flu.

Who should get the flu shot

The people who have to be given the flu vaccine are those included in the the following risk groups:

Women pregnant and up to 10 days after delivery.

and up to 10 days after delivery. Kids from 6 to 24 months .

. Adults over 65 years onwards

onwards People 2 to 64 years with risk factors.

People ages 2 to 64 with risk factors should also get the flu shot. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The risk factor’s are the ones listed below.

Chronic respiratory diseases.

Obesity (body mass index greater than 40 kg / m2).

Diabetes.

Heart disease: heart failure, coronary heart disease, valve replacement, valve disease, congenital heart disease.

HIV / AIDS infection.

Congenital or acquired immunodeficiencies (not oncohematological).

Kidney disease: people on dialysis or with expectations to enter dialysis in the next six months.

Use of immunosuppressive medication or corticosteroids in high doses (greater than 2 mg / kg / day of methylprednisone or more than 20 mg / day or its equivalent for more than 14 days).

Cancer patients, transplants and their partners.

Severe maturational delay in children under 18 years of age.

People with genetic syndromes, neuromuscular diseases with respiratory compromise and serious congenital malformations.

Asplenia (people without a spleen).

Chronic aspirin treatment in children under 18 years of age.

Co-workers of premature children weighing less than 1,500 grams.

How to take a shift

In order to register you have to enter buenosaires.gob.ar/influenza. On this website you have to complete the personal data form and indicate the neighborhood and preferred shift, which can be in the morning or in the afternoon.

After registering on the web, the interested party you will receive a confirmation email of registration.

Later you will be contacted by mail and / or SMS, according to the contact information provided, for the assignment of the shift.

This year you have to take turns to go get vaccinated against the flu. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Step by step of vaccination

When arrive the day of the shift You must appear at the post and at the indicated time.

In the reception area you must present the DNI with address in CABA or a service to prove residency. Also, those who have one, the health or vaccination booklet.

People with risk factors must also present a medical certificate with indication for flu vaccination.

Then you have to wait for the call from the health team to receive the vaccine.

Is mandatory the use of chinstrap at all times and respect a minimum distance of 1.5 meters with other people. Those neighbors who require it may attend with a companion.

The 57 vaccination centers

The campaign will take place in 10 General Hospitals for Acute People, 46 CeSAC and in the Costa Salguero Vehicle Center, where you can receive the vaccine without getting out of the car.

The Costa Salguero center will be specially designed for adults over 65 years of age, people between the ages of 2 and 64 with risk factors, and pregnant or postpartum women.

The list of vaccinations

Argerich Hospital (Pi y Margall 750, La Boca). Durand Hospital (Díaz Vélez 5044, Caballito). Elizalde Hospital (Montes de Oca 40, Barracas). Gutiérrez Hospital (Sánchez De Bustamante 1330, Palermo). Piñero Hospital (Varela 1301, Flores). Ramos Mejía Hospital (Gral. Urquiza 609, Balvanera). Santojanni Hospital, Pilar 950, Mataderos). Hospital Vélez Sarsfield (Calderón De La Barca 1550, Monte Castro). Zubizarreta Hospital (New York 3952, Villa Devoto). Pirovano Hospital (Monroe 3555, Coghlan). CeSAC 34 (Gral. José G. Artigas 2262, Villa del Parque). CeSAC 9 (Irala 1254, La Boca). CeSAC 15 (Humberto 1º 470, San Telmo). CeSAC 41 (Minister Brin 843, La Boca). CeSAC 46 (Patricios Regiment 1941, La Boca). CeSAC 22 (Frigate Pres. Sarmiento 2152, Paternal). CeSAC 38 (Medrano 350, Almagro). CeSAC 17 (El Salvador 4087, Palermo) CeSAC 21 (Prefectura Naval Argentina 80, Retiro). CeSAC 25 (Calle 9 Manzana 33, Retiro). CeSAC 26 (Gurruchaga 1939, Villa Crespo). CeSAC 47 (Calle playón -ex warehouse SIC- Barrio 31, Retiro). CeSAC 1 (Vélez Sarsfield 1271, Barracas). CeSAC 8 (Osvaldo Cruz 3485, Barracas). CeSAC 10 (Amancio Alcorta 1402, Barracas). CeSAC 16 (Osvaldo Cruz 2055, Barracas). CeSAC 30 (Amancio Alcorta 2900, Parque Patricios). CeSAC 32 (Charrúa 2900, Nueva Pompeya). CeSAC 35 (Osvaldo Cruz y Zabaleta, Barracas). CeSAC 39 (November 24, 1679, Parque Patricios). CeSAC 6 (M. Acosta y Roca, Villa Soldati). CeSAC 13 (Directory 4210, Parque Avellaneda). CeSAC 14 (Dr. Horacio Casco 4446, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 18 (Miralla and Batlle Ordóñez, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 19 (Curapaligüe 1905, Nueva Pompeya). CeSAC 20 (Ana M. Janner and Charrúa, Villa Soldati). CeSAC 24 (Passage L between Martínez Castro and Laguna, Villa Soldati). CeSAC 31 (Ana María Janner and Agustín de Vedia, Flores). CeSAC 40 (Esteban Bonorino 1729 and Castañares, Flores). CeSAC 43 (Fonrouge 4377, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 44 (Saraza 4202, Barrio Samoré). CeSAC 48 (Av. Gral. Fernandez De la Cruz 1753, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 2 (Terrada 5850, Villa Pueyrredón). CeSAC 12 (Olazábal 3960, Villa Urquiza). CeSAC 27 (Arias 3783, Saavedra). CeSAC 11 (Agüero 940, Balvanera). CeSAC 45 (Cochabamba 2622, Balvanera). CeSAC 3 (Soldier of the Border 5144, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 4 (Alberdi and Pilar, Mataderos). CeSAC 5 (Av. Piedrabuena 3140, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 7 (April 2 and Montiel, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 28 (Santander 5955, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 29 (Avenida General Paz 15378 Manzana 3 Casa 40, Villa Lugano). CeSAC 37 (Carhue and Av. De los Corrales, Mataderos). CeSAC 33 (Av. Córdoba 5741, Villa Crespo). CeSAC 36 (Mercedes 1371/79, Villa Santa Rita). Costa Salguero (Avenida Costanera Rafael Obligado 1221)

NS