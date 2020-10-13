WhatsApp keeps updating new features for its users from time to time. One such great feature of WhatsApp is the WhatsApp location. With this feature, you can send your location to your friends or any family member. You can also use this feature for your safety. If you are going to some unknown place, you can share your location with a friend or family member. With the help of Whatsapp, you can share your current or live location. Know what you have to do for this and what is the difference between live locations and current location.

What is the difference between live and current location?

If you are sending your current location to someone, it will be your location where you currently exist, but if you send a live location, it will be your location where you are and this location changes along with your move hone. Will remain. Meaning the live location is not fixed while the current location is the fixed location.

How to share your location on whatsapp

1- Open your WhatsApp first

2- Now go to the Chat option

3- Now select the name of the person to whom you want to send your location and open your chat from that

4- Here in Whatsapp Chat, at the bottom you will see an attachment icon like paper clip, click on it

5- Now select the location option here

6- You will see two options Send Your Current Location and Share Live Location here, you can select and send any option according to your own

7- After selecting the locale, click on Send