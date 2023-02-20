If you want to share your password Netflix, you need to pay an additional fee. This is a measure already implemented in Latin American and European countries. However, if you don’t want to spend more, there is a way to set up your account to continue to work with the location you select as home, even if you are elsewhere, thus saving money.

The way Netflix works is that you will have to select a location as the main one. All those who live in this location will be able to enjoy the same account. However, if you want to share your profile with someone who does not live here, an additional fee will be required. To avoid this, all you need is a VPN.

A VPN allows us to access an IP address regardless of whether we are elsewhere. Thus, users have found a way to avoid the additional payment. All that is required is to create a homemade VPN, and establish your home as the central place. Here’s how to do this:

-To get started, download Tailscale, it’s free for personal use and supports up to 20 devices connected with the same user. It can be installed on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS (iPhone, iPad) and Android.

-Once you have installed Tailscale, activate the function called Exit node.

-For this, go to the Tailscale menu on PC or Mac and make a VPN server at home and check Run Exit mode in the Exit node submenu.

-Then you will have to give the approval in the administrator console. The shortcut to the address is in the Tailscale menu.

-In the Machines section of the administrator console, you will see the devices connected to your VPN network. One will indicate Exit Node. Click on the dropdown on the right, go to Edit route settings and check the Use as exit node option.

-Once you have your VPN server at home with the Exit node function activated, to use it you will have to go to your second device, the one that acts as a client.

-Open Tailscale, activate the VPN service, then click on the dropdown menu and click on Use exit node. A green indicator will appear saying Using exit node.

-To verify that your home VPN with Tailscale works well, verify that both devices have the same address.

-On the second device, disconnect the WiFi and access via mobile data to verify that the Exit node works correctly and redirects the traffic through the VPN server.

Now you can use shared Netflix accounts from different places by accessing from your own home VPN.

Another way to make this possible is by turning your PC into a home VPN. To do this on Windows, you will have to:

-Go to Windows Settings. Enter Network and Internet

-Look for the option Change adapter settings

-Press the F10 key to see the hidden menu

-Select File > New Incoming Connection…

-Choose the VPN or similar option

-Create an account to access our VPN server at home

-To do this, click on Add someone…

-Indicates your username, password, etc.

-In the next window, mark that the connection will be Through the Internet

-In the next window, check Protocol… IPv4 and click on Properties

-Check the option Specify IP addresses

-To know what range of IP addresses indicate to Windows to do VPN at home, we will use the ipconfig command from the Windows Command Prompt or Terminal.

-You can open it by pressing Windows Key + R at the same time and typing CMD and pressing Enter.

-When entering the ipcconfig command you have to note what your “Default Gateway” is. That IP is that of your router. Normally, it is 192.168.1.1.

-You will have to indicate a range of IP addresses that can be between 192.168.20 to 1.92.168.30.

-Once you have entered the range of IP addresses, press OK > Allow access and you will have your own VPN server at home ready to go.

-However, now is the time to make changes to the Windows firewall and router so that the connection to the VPN server is smooth and there are no port issues.

-In the router, you will have to open port 1723 TCP, it will depend on each router.

-Normally, it is accessed from a browser with the address 192.168.1.1. Look for the option to open ports and configure the one indicated.

In this way, you can share your Netflix account without paying anything else. However, it is important to mention that the use of the VPN is not available in the basic subscription, but yes in the other plans. Similarly, the content that we find on the platform under these conditions is limited to everything that is licensed by Netflix, as well as its original productions.

Via: hypertextual