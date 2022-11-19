You’ve listened to the opinion of friends, acquaintances or maybe you’ve read things like “I’ve been using a Linux system for years and I really like it, better than Windows”.

It must be said (unfortunately) that there are so many Linux distributions and that it becomes really difficult to draw a general line that applies to all versions; fortunately the following recommendations are valid (more or less) for the vast majority of distributions.

Setting up a Linux system right: where to start?

Many Linux distributions do not automatically have the firewall active, this is the case for example of Linux Lite; LinuxLiteOS, in fact, does not automatically have the firewall active: you have to activate it yourself.

Each Linux system is a world unto itself therefore attend the communities on that particular operating system, because although this is true for all distributions, not all of them “react” in the same way.

Make routine updates immediately

As with Windows, it is possible that, as soon as your Linux system is installed, it requires some updates that are used for stability, security, updating programs already present, etc.

There are two ways to do this on various linux distributions.

The first is certainly to use the appropriate setting for updates, perhaps also activating the optional ones recommended by Canonical (the Ubuntu publisher, in the case of distributions based on Ubuntu, this will also apply to the second method that you will see shortly) and update via graphical interface, similar to how you do it on Windows.

The second method, on the other hand, uses the command line: it can usually be activated using the keyboard combination CTRL-ALT-T (if it doesn’t work, just look for it on the menu, which will change depending on the distribution you decide to use):

sudo aptupdate (Caution: some versions may require apt-get instead of apt, so in that case it would become sudo apt-get update)

You will see a list of programs, various applications and functions that the operating system, after connecting to the internet, will tell you that you will need to update using the next command:

sudo apt upgrade (Caution: same as above some distros may require apt-get instead of apt)

The Linux system will now ask you whether to press S for yes and N for No (Y for Yes, if you have set the language to English), just press the required key and press enter: then wait for it to download the packages and update them.

Remove any “extra stuff” that’s there for nothing

Once the updates have been installed, it may be necessary to eliminate the obsolete parts that your Linux system no longer needs, if in Windows you have to go to “this PC”, go to Disk C, press the right mouse button, properties and do the “clean up of the disk”, on Linux the procedure is a little more immediate.

Usually on the command line you just need to write the following command:

sudo apt autoremove (or sudo apt-get autoremove depending on distribution).

At that point, after analyzing the obsolete packages, your Linux system will ask you, as seen above, to press “yes” or “no” (S in Italian, Y in English), then put the desired letter and press ENTER.

The operating system will arrange itself to eliminate the things it no longer needs.

32-bit compatibility

On Windows, 32-bit compatibility is usually native, at least you can download the libraries to increase it directly from official page of the Microsoft site.

On a Linux system, by contrast, compatibility while existing is not “native” at all and must be set via the command line.

The command line is relatively simple:

sudo dpkg –add-architecture i386

Once you have typed this command and pressed enter it is imperative to do

sudo aptupdate (or sudo apt-get update)

In some distributions it is sufficient to do solo dpkg –add-architecture i386, if this doesn’t work, do as above and put “I sweat” front; however, it may happen that the command does not work, this is because unfortunately some distributions do not have the dpkg installed by default.

Sometimes it will work to write:

sudo apt install dpkg (or sudo apt-get install dpkg)

Other times, however, the command will be needed:

sudo apt install -f (or: sudo apt-get install -f)

The 32-bit compatibility (not to be confused with the 16-bit one, which is something else) is needed because, just like on other operating systems (Windows, Android, etc.), not all applications were conceived in 64-bit, especially the older ones, they may require 32-bit functions.

So it’s always better to be prepared for this eventuality.

What if some driver is missing?

There is no CPU-Z on Linux, fortunately, there is an analogous thing called “Hardinfo”.

Installing it is very easy, command line with the following command:

sudo apt install hardinfo (or sudo apt-get install hardinfodepending on the Linux system you are using).

With this application it will be possible for you to know what components your personal computer has.

This is a preliminary operation, because not always a Linux system, through automatic updates, is able to recognize the suitable drivers, especially that of video cards or network cards.

As seen above in the updates, it is possible to search for additional drivers: if you are lucky you find the right driver; some Linux systems such as Zorin OS, for example, already have the ability to install modern Nvidia drivers natively even before the operating system is installed.

Unfortunately the driver side of some particular components (video cards and network cards), they are far from obvious on a Linux system, therefore you will have to look for either “alternative” methods through some manufacturer’s .deb file, or do some procedure via command line (either through the manufacturer, or through unofficial drivers).

Moreover, if for example a certain AMD driver is recognized by Linux Lite, but not by ZorinOS, the situation gets a little more complicated, in this case it is very important to attend the communities and discuss on the forums.

And watch out: you may have many difficulties in forums, Facebook groups or Italian communitiesbecause in some cases knowledge of the English language may be necessary.

In a nutshell, since Linux systems are less common in Italy than in other countries (such as the United States or India), knowing English will help you a lot in support (drivers and more) and to learn the hidden sides of the operating system.

That said: you are now ready to start using a Linux-based operating system.