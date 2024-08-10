Everyone knows the danger. It’s bedtime, you’re lying in bed, maybe you’ve even read a few pages of a book, you’re getting really tired, you want to turn off the light, but you have to set the alarm on your phone first – and off you go. Someone has written a WhatsApp message, your friend who is on holiday in Sicily has put pictures in her status. We ask ourselves enviously: How hot is it down there right now? And while we’re at it, while scrolling through the weather app, we can also take another look at the news, emails and our colleagues’ team chat.