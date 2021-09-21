The fashion for WhatsApp stickers is here to stay. Many times a smiling face or a raised thumb, avoids misunderstandings and simplifies messages with many ideas and little clarity. For this reason, there will be a function within the app to convert any image.

As revealed by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new button that will be located next to the ‘Delete once’ icon, which appears when sending a photo or video to any of the contacts.

The new function would be called ‘Send an image as a sticker’ and it will appear at first, in the beta version of WhatsApp Web. In this way, the photo, instead of appearing large, will have the size and appearance of a sticker.

The desktop version was adding some additional editing tools, to which in a period to be confirmed, will add this button to send a photo as a sticker.

In a few steps you can convert a photo into a sticker.

For this button to be activated, it is very simple, since users they will have to press and hold the photo for a few moments.

Images can be selected from the computer roll. When the procedure is performed, by touching the ‘stickers’ button, the photo will be automatically converted into one, so it will appear in the user’s sticker gallery.

Currently there are several ways to create stickers from photos, but in all cases it is necessary to use an external application and create your own package. There are also third-party apps that offer some ready-made motifs.

As this is a feature that is being tested, there could always be changes before it reaches users, but for now there is no additional option like clipping: The figure is created after the image.

IPhone function

WhatsApp announced that the new multi-device mode is now ready for Apple computers, which will allow users to use this app on different platforms without the need for the phone to be connected.

To access this novelty, iPhone users will be able to do so through the beta version, that is, 2.21.180.14 of WhatsApp for iOS, available from the App Store.



The multi-devices come to the iPhone. Photo: Shutterstock

It is not yet available on Android. In turn, they have not yet officially launched the application for iPad, something that could happen in the course of the next few months.

For the multi-device mode to be operational in the iPhone, the user will have to enter the tab “Paired devices” that appears within the menu WhatsApp configuration.

Afterwards, a button will appear to enable the function to be activated. The user will be able to connect, for the moment, with an account on WhatsApp Desktop for Mac, WhatsApp Web.

The application allows up to four devices without the need for the mobile to be connected. To do this, the user must scan the QR code that will be displayed on the screen and confirm using Face ID or Touch ID.

