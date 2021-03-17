Digital commerce is going through a good time, which is an opportunity for those companies that have a online store multiply your sales, and a definitive argument to encourage the more traditional that still do not have one to create it. Consumers trust the digital channel more than ever, and that is why digital shopkeepers must now do their part and know how to attract customers to the website, convince them to buy and, above all, get retain them, that is to say, that they return. These are the steps:

Step 1. Let the customer visit the website

The target customer must find out about the existence from the online store. The fastest thing is to invest in advertising, both in digital media and in social media. The latter are the main source for potential consumers to know and interact with the business, according to Erik rigola, Marketing and Digital Strategy consultant at RocaSalvatella, who will lead the webinar Learn to optimize and improve your online sales results, organized by HUB Banco Sabadell Company. “The moment consumers begin to follow a certain trade, it will generate recurring impacts that will encourage them to keep it in mind when the real need to purchase the product arises,” says the expert.

Platforms such as Google and Facebook offer advice for the design of advertising campaigns aimed at the target audience. So, if the company wants to sell a product focused on adults between 40 and 50 years old, these platforms will direct the messages to that segment.

Position The page in the top positions of the search engines will also help to attract more visitors to the site. Search engines, such as Google, reward pages that develop long and original product descriptions, but that encourage short titles, that offer the Internet user clear, simple navigation divided by categories or that include videos and other additional content such as the blogs.

Step 2. Convert visits into purchases

Once the user is on the page, the goal is for them to become a buyer. For this, your digital experience is going to be key. Rigola offers this series of recommendations:

– Easy and intuitive navigation. “The loading time of the page must be fast. One that takes more than three seconds to open can be a great brake for the Internet user ”, explains the expert.

– Take care of the presentation of products or services: show all available information, use good images and support messages that can speed up decision-making, such as best selling product or recommended.

– Have the widest possible product catalog. This way, the consumer will have more to choose from and will be able to complement the initial purchase with other items.

– Offer competitive prices, better quality products and deliveries fast that allow you to differentiate yourself from the competition.

– Have seals of trust and certificates that attest to the quality and security of the website, such as Trusted Shops or Norton Secured.

– Conceive a purchase process in a few steps and safe. We only have to ask the consumer for the data that is essential to make the purchase and explain why we need them. At all times we must avoid long and cumbersome registration processes, because we risk the user giving up and leaving our page.

– Facilitate the way payment. Today, in addition to charging by card, there are other methods, such as PayPal and Bizum, that expand the consumer’s choice and streamline the process.

Step 3. Get the customer to repeat

The loyalty it is the last link in the shopping experience. “Its objective is to strengthen the relationship with the client so that it generates purchases on a recurring basis,” says Rigola. A good exchange policy and returns, together with a fluid communication with the buyer that keeps him abreast of the offers, will generate a confidence that will multiply the possibilities that he will return to the digital store. This point has become especially relevant with the pandemic, since the consumer now tends to be more unfaithful to brands.

The more flexible the policy Returns & Exchanges, the better you value your customer experience. If you experience a tedious and complicated process during the return of a product, it is likely that you will not buy again.

To guarantee the success of the loyalty plan, it is also essential to have a customer database to contact with them. “Although we sometimes think that everyone skips e-mails, communication campaigns that use this channel are the most profitable,” explains Rigola. Through these shipments it is possible to send special offers, give access to products before the rest of the users or invitations to exclusive events, actions that will encourage the return to the page.

Finally, it is an obligation, says Rigola, to listen to customers and interact with them, because trust will boost future sales. It is important to have different communication channels so that they can ask their questions and solve their problems once they have bought. Social media should be used, but also email, chats, social media or the phone. Personalization is a plus point and that is why it is convenient to create a relationship that is as close and close as possible because, in the long run, it will help to anticipate and avoid failures in the future. And, as Rigola concludes, “there is no more loyal customer than the one whose problems have been solved.”