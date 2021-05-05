We know. You want to be able to see the WhatsApp statuses of your contacts but not for them to know that you have seen them. Don’t worry, we don’t judge you. Each one has their reasons, for example, gossiping at that ex-partner who brags about how well life is going after he broke up with you.

Just as there is a way to view Instagram stories without the person who uploaded it knowing, you can also look at the statuses of WhatsApp in secret.

The statuses appear in the bottom bar of the WhatsApp menu, on the far left, where there is a double circle. If you click, you will go to a screen where you can share content (whether images or videos) that expires after 24 hours. In addition, this is divided into ‘Recent’ and ‘Viewed’. In ‘Recent’ the last statuses that have been shared by your WhatsApp contacts appear while in ‘Viewed’ those that you have visualized are placed.

You can share these statuses with all your contacts; restrict its sending to certain people, for example, work contacts with whom you do not want to share your private life; or share it only with a certain group of people that you select.

Before, preventing a person from knowing that you had viewed their content was as easy as disabling the double blue check, that is, deactivate the read confirmation that is used both for the messages of the chats and for the status of WhatsApp with images.

To access the double check you must go to ‘Settings’, ‘Privacy’ and ‘Read receipts’.

This way, you couldn’t know which contacts had seen your statuses and vice versa, They also couldn’t know that you had been gossiping about them.

If you have this option deactivated, there should always be no further complication. However, if you only removed it to be able to see the states going unnoticed and then you activated it again, you should know that this no longer works.

Now WhatsApp sends a reading notification to your contacts, that is, when you allow the double blue check again, the app takes into account the visualizations you have made during that time and gives you away.

So what can you do if you want to activate the read receipt but don’t want to get caught gossiping? Wait for the status to ‘expire’ or the states you have seen to allow the double check to appear again. In this way, when the content has disappeared, no one will know that you have seen it.