This Thursday 18th of February, in the city of Miami and with transmission from 16 (Argentine time) through Univision, it will take place the thirty-third delivery of Premio Lo Nuestro, the oldest Latin music award in the United States, with several live numbers and a red carpet, although without an audience and with the notable absence of J Balvin, the artist with the most nominations.

In addition to the Colombian singer, who has a presence in 14 categories, figures such as Bad Bunny, Karol G, Sebastián Yatra and Sech, with seven nominations each, will also hit the miss. Even Ozuna, who has eight nominations, has already recorded his presentation and will not be in the show live this Thursday.

Those who Yes they will be Maluma and Camilo, the artists who follow J Balvin in number of categories, with 12 and 10 nominations each, respectively.

Colombian singer Karol G sang at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), but will not be at Lo Nuestro. / Photo EFE / MTVEMA

They have also confirmed their participation Natti Natasha, Selena Gómez, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna, Alejandra Guzmán, Gloria Trevi, Wisin, Carlos Rivera, Victor Manuelle and Ricardo Montaner and their children, Mau and Ricky.

“Premio Lo Nuestro was the only one of the important awards that could be awarded last year. The fact that we are about to do it again makes us think about how our life has changed since then. Much has been achieved,” he explained to the agency EFE Chiquinquirá Delgado, one of the conductors of the ceremony.

The Venezuelan presenter will be accompanied in the conduction by the Mexicans José Ron and Yuri.

Unlike Premios Juventud and the Latin Grammy, the two broadcasts made by Univision in 2020, Premio Lo Nuestro will have its traditional magenta carpet at the American Airlines Arena, where the gala will be held.

“We are going to miss the public a lot,” Delgado acknowledged. Univision announced that both the carpet and much of the show will be broadcast live, but with as few people as possible and with strict measures to prevent possible contagion of covid-19.

Even so, the tests have made it possible to predict emotional musical numbers, among which stand out a tribute to Armando Manzanero, by Alejandra Guzmán, Lila Downs and Arthur Hanlon.

The full Montaner clan will perform their song “Amen” live for the first time. / Photo Courtesy of the Press Erick Fernando Q

Another special moment will be the first live performance of Amen, the success of Mau and Ricky, Camilo, Eva Luna and Ricardo Montaner. Carlos Rivera and Maluma will present the remix of their song 100 years. Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony will also share the stage when singing Back for the return.

Luis Fonsi has announced a premiere and Rauw Alejandro and Selena Gómez will sing their song Dance with Me, which is part of the first album by the American artist in Spanish.

Chiquis, Kinki and Gloria Trevi will perform Tribute to the Los Ángeles Azules group, which will be recognized with the Musical Legacy Award.

Trevi will also do a musical walk through his career to celebrate his Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the special awards of the night, along with the also known Puerto Rican reggaeton player Wisin, who was awarded the Excellence Award.

Other artists included in the list of presentations are Justin Quiles, Ivy Queen, Joss Favela, El Alfa, Zion and Lennox, Víctor Manuelle, La India, Guayna, Farina, Nío García and Casper Mágico, among others.

Cazzu and Lali are nominated, although in different categories.

The Argentine representation on the list of nominees is made up of Cazzu from Jujuy, which competes in the Song of the Year categories, for Bounce, and Female Artist of the Year; singer Nathy Peluso, who aspires to become the Feminine Revelation just like Nicki nicole, who also scored in the video bid of the year for Bad life.

While, Lali will look for a statuette for the best pop collaboration of the year, for their work with CNCO on the subject In that way. The list of Argentines is closed by Abel Pintos and Juan Ingaramo, both from their collaborations with Los Ángeles Azules. The first will compete with the group in two categories -Best Collaboration and Best Cumbia Song-, while the second will share the second of them with his compatriot.

The most important awards will be delivered live, while the rest will be announced on the social networks of Premio Lo Nuestro. According to Delgado, throughout the night will be celebrating “music, resilience and hope” after some very difficult months for the world and the music industry.

Source: EFE

