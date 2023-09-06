There are times when historical events occur that are not repeated so frequently, they are often related to nature, and one will occur in a short time, specifically a certain comment that will happen in plain sight. One that bears the name of Ishimura and has been captured by a Japanese of the same surname through a photograph that has remained for the memory.

Although it happened last month, there will be an opportunity to admire it, the selected date is between September 12 and 13, and according to an image of coordinates we will be able to see it. You just have to look for constellation applications to be certain of the time at which it will happen, unless there is a lot of fog.

Here you can check it:

It will be a matter of waiting to be able to appreciate this event that no fan of astrology will want to miss.

Via: Minor Planet

Editor’s note: It would be interesting to be able to see it up close, but with how polluted the city is, I don’t know if it could be achievable. We’ll have to wait a few more days and check it out for ourselves.