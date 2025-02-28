Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will appear at the same time in the sky in a historical planetary alignment that will take place on the night of February 28, this 2025.

Although these planetary alignments are not unusual, the precision with which these seven celestial bodies will be placed on this occasion will be. And, in fact, these They will not align until 2492according to Dr. Mónica W. Blanco Cárdenas, astrophysics and scientific disseminator, to National Geographic in Spanish.

This phenomenon of planetary alignments, also known as “planetary parade”, occurs when Several planets are positioned on the same side of the sun and They are visible from Earth in the same region of heaven. This is due to the different orbital speeds of the planets, which sometimes coincide so that their trajectories are aligned.

However, it is important to emphasize that planetary alignment It is not strictly an astronomical phenomenon, but rather a visual effect That, if not observed from Earth, it loses all meaning.

How to see planetary alignment?

However, seeing the alignment of February 28 will depend mainly on the place where we are. That is why it is recommended Find a place away from light pollution, trees free or buildingSy, to be possible, clear.

In addition, it is important to rely on tools such as prismatic or telescope to get the most out of experience and even, if possible, use a mobile application or map to understand the night sky, since facing it for the first time can be confusing: it begins identifying in the sky the brightest planet of allwhich is Venus, which stands out more than a star.

The free star walk application

From Star Walk, an astronomy educational application, they explain how to enjoy the Planet alignment next February 28. “The easiest way to find all the planets in heaven is to use the Planet Walk function in the free application Star Walk 2, a new tool designed to track planets and alignments,” they say.

Open Star Walk 2 and go to the Planets section on the menu. Touches “Planet Walk”. You will see a Map of the sky With the planets highlighted. The icons of the planets (together with the sun and the moon) appear at the bottom; Touch one to find it on the map. If a planet is below the horizon, its icon will appear attenuated. Point your device to heaven To match the image on your screen with the real sky. Touch the icon of a planet and follow the white arrow to locate it in the sky. For an even more view immersiveplay the camera icon (upper right corner) to activate the AR mode and see a map of the sky superimposed on your real environment.