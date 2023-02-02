Mexico.- The night of this February 1 and early morning of February 2, between 7:30 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) can be seen in different areas of the worldwhich passes every 50 thousand years close to Earth’s orbit.

Next we will tell you how to see the green comet from your Android or iPhone cell phone that caused a sensation among the community with an affinity for the phenomena of Outer Space and astronomy.

To see live the passage of C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the green cometDEBATE brings to you the following link.

Green Comet Details

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a comet recently discovered that has caught the attention of astronomers and fans of the night sky.

It was first discovered in March 2022 by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a telescope in California that searches for varied and transient astronomical objects.

The Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a Halley-type cometwhich orbits the sun every 75-76 years or so.

It’s interesting to astronomers because it’s a relatively new comet and its orbit is highly inclined, which means it comes from far into outer space. Also, the green comet is made up mostly of ice and dust, making it very bright and easily visible from Earth.

Astronomers are also interested in studying comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) to better understand its composition and its origin in outer space.

The information obtained from this comet can help astronomers better understand the formation and evolution of comets and other objects in the solar system.

For night sky aficionados, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a unique opportunity to view a bright and easily visible comet. It is recommended to look for the comet in a dark place away from city lights, and use binoculars or a telescope to get a more detailed view.

In conclusion, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a fascinating astronomical object that offers a unique opportunity for astronomers and night sky aficionados.

With its brilliance and highly inclined orbit, this comet is an opportunity to learn more about objects in the solar system and their origin in outer space.