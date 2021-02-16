Previously we have already talked about some of the most recent functions incorporated by the Xbox Game Bar interface, pre-installed on all computers with the latest Microsoft operating system, a tool useful to control the performance metrics of our PC, plus some extra features like in-game recording and captures, the synchronization of our Xbox account, or the recent incorporation of third-party applications such as Spotify.

However, one of the last added functions in its last update, and that perhaps has gone unnoticed by many, is that of measuring the FPS of our games, compatible with both the main screen and additional monitors, without the ability to display the values ​​simultaneously.

Although as a general rule we should be able to execute this superimposed layer just by pressing the «Windows + G» keys, we may first need to activate this feature of the Xbox Game Bar on our computer. To do this, we will have to open the Windows menu and go to the “Configuration” settings, enter the options for “Games”, and activate the “Xbox Game Bar”. Thus, from this same route we can assign a new custom keyboard shortcut.

In the event that we do not see this floating panel, we will have to click on the menu button in the bar at the top of your screen (the icon with three dots and horizontal stripes) and select the widget «Performance» to show it. In the same way, it is possible that initially we only see the numerical value of the FPS, which we can complete with a small graphic by hovering over the widget and clicking the “>” arrow button (and vice versa to hide it).

For keep the FPS meter always visible on the screenAll you have to do is click on the “Pin” icon (the little pushpin) at the top of the floating widget on the game bar interface. Now, even when we hide the Xbox Game Bar menu, this box will remain on the screen.





Thus, we will also have some customization options that will allow us not only relocate this panel at will, but even change the opacity of the widget or change the colors of it to highlight it or integrate it further with our games.

And it is that in fact this function It will only be available while the computer detects a game in progress, unfortunately ruling out its use with other multimedia content.

I still can’t see the FPS, what do I do?

If after following the previous step you still cannot see these frames per second metrics, don’t worry. And is that when you configure the FPS counter in the Xbox Game Bar, your user account will be added to the Users group of the Windows performance record, a process that by rule will require that we restart our computer.

Nevertheless, if after this we continue seeing the button «Request access» In the FPS tab of the Xbox Game Bar, we will have to manually add the permissions to the performance tracking log. Using the Windows search engine, we will write “Team management” and we will open this settings window.

Once here we will navigate through “Local Users and Groups> Groups> Performance Log Users”, and in the event that we do not see our user account in the box “Members”, we will press the button “Add”, and we will write our credentials (the email associated with our Microsoft account used on the computer). Finally, we must restart the PC for the changes to take effect.