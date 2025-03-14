During today, Friday, March 14, a total lunar eclipse will occur, a phenomenon that will at the same time see a moon full of reddish tone, known as ‘Blood Moon’. Western Europe will cross, parts of Asia, parts of Australia, West Africa, North America and the South and Antarctica. And Spain will also be a privileged witness of this event. Specifically, the eclipse will be visible in all its fullness in the Canary Islands, the center and the west peninsular, and also in Ceuta and Melilla. On the other hand, in the east of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, the event can be observed partially.

Why does this phenomenon occur and what time?

As Eltiempo details this phenomenon occurs when the earth stands between the sun and the moon, projecting its shadow on the satellite. Despite being completely eclipsed, Sunlight continues to reach the satellite, but when crossing the Earth’s atmosphere, wavelengths are dispersed shorter, such as blue and violet. While the longest, in red and orange tones, manage to filter, endow the moon of that peculiar color.

To explain it, NASA points out that Visualites the sunrises and sunsets of the earth on the surface of a face of the moon. «The same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our red sunsets causes the moon to become reddish orange during a lunar eclipse. Sunlight seems white, but in reality it contains an rainbow of components, and the different light colors have different physical properties, ”explains the US agency.

Will reach its maximum splendor at 06:58 hours, with a totality phase that It will last for about an hour and six minutes. “During this period, the shadow of the earth will completely obscure the moon, generating a reddish bright fulgor due to the dispersion of Rayleight, the same phenomenon that gives color to dawn and sunset,” they say.









How to observe this event?

Its clearest observation will be suitable in areas with less light pollution and provided that time accompanies with clear skies. The plenilunio of March will reach its greatest luminosity standing in the constellation of Virgo. “Nevertheless, The best opportunity to contemplate it will be during the night from March 13 to 14, when your glow illuminates the horizon «they point out from eltiempo.es.

In the case of Spain, The totality will be completed at 8:25 hours. «His observation could be limited by the first rays of the day. However, before dawn it is possible to admire the previous phases of the eclipse ». And NASA adds that one can “try with binoculars or a telescope to have a better view. If you want to take a photo, use a camera in a tripod with exhibitions of at least several seconds ».