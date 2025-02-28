02/28/2025



Updated at 06: 03h.





Astronomers and more fans are in luck, on February 28 you can see the planetary alignment of Seven planets that will seem to be in a straight line in the sky. A rare phenomenon that will not be repeated again until 2492. On the Eltiempo.com website they explain that the planets of the solar system orbit around the sun in slightly inclined planes with respect to the ecliptic, which is the imaginary plane that defines the orbit of the earth.

«Due to this inclination, the planets are not always found in the same plane when they are observed from Earth. However, there are times when their orbits cross, what he does that they seem to be alignedalthough this does not mean that they are in their closest position, ”they point out.

What can be seen and why

Kate Pattle, professor of the Department of Physics and Astronomy of the University College of London, establishes that physically, what can be colloquially can be understood as a parade is not being produced. «It’s just that most The planets are more or less on the same side of the sun at that time. If the planets align in space, a sicigia would occur, a much less frequent phenomenon, ”he says. And this alignment corresponds to Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Since in 2024 we have had the possibility of seeing a solar eclipse and northern lights expectations can be high.

When and how is the best time to observe this parade

Whenever the climatic conditions accompany, we can use binocular or telescope. There will be five planets that will be visible to the naked eye. And we can use binocular or Telescope to see Saturn and Mercury.









The most advisable time to see this astronomical show will be Between 6:00 and 7:00 in the morning, before dawn. In addition, with the Star Walk 2 or SkyMap applications we can identify the exact position of each planet in real time. And the planetarium of Madrid clarifies that it can also be seen in later days.

If the sky at dusk has all the planets, the dawn has the waning moon. This week you will see her crossing the constellations of Scorpio and Sagittarius through the southeast, and on her way she will pass in front of the center of our galaxy. pic.twitter.com/qicjedbkt – Royal Observatory (@ign_obsmadrid) Februry 21, 2025

Alignment schedules and next event

The February event has a distributed schedule.

Saturn | At 7:50 p.m. on Friday.

Mercury | At 8:22 p.m.

Neptune | At 8:34 p.m.

Venus | At 9:52 p.m.

Uranus | At 01:21.

Jupiter | At 02:55 hours.

Mars | At 05:47 hours.

The next time an alignment can be seen, in this case of 6 planets, will be the August 29, 2025. A great morning alignment of Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn. And the September 8, 2040 five planets can be seen visible to the naked eye (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn) will align in the sky.