How to see the alignment of seven planets tonight: schedule and where you can see better in Spain

The heavens of Spain will offer this Friday, February 28 a spectacular vision: the possibility of observing a unique planetary alignment that brings together seven planets of the Solar System. Although this phenomenon does not constitute a “real” alignment in astronomical terms, from the perspective of the Earth, the planets seem to be aligned, creating a fascinating visual show that is not frequently seen.

Astronomy lovers and those who enjoy the beauty of the night sky have an appointment with the sky, which will show simultaneously to Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Although some of these planets will be clearly visible to the naked eye, others such as Uranus and Neptune will only be observable with the use of telescopes or prismatic.

This type of planetary conjunction, in which several planets align in heaven in an apparent way from the perspective of the earth, is a rare phenomenon and, although it does not have a great scientific interest, it remains an event that captivates the observers of heaven. The planets will align in an imaginary line that crosses the sky, providing observers a view full of bright lights.

When to see the alignment of planets: the ideal schedule

To enjoy the alignment of the seven planets at its expression, it is best to place in a high place and section of the light pollution of the cities. From 7:45 p.m., the sky will begin to show the alignment of the planets, which are distributed from west to east.

The best time to observe this phenomenon will be just after sunset, when the dark sky allows the planets to shine with greater intensity.

The alignment begins with Mercury, visible on the western horizon, followed by Saturn, Venus, Jupiter and Mars. The lowest planet on the horizon will be Saturn, while Mars will be the highest in the sky. To observe Uranus and Neptune, it will be necessary to resort to telescopes, since they are much more distant and less bright planets.

Where can you see this alignment better in Spain?

The best place to observe this planetary alignment will be to move away from urban areas, where light pollution can hinder the visibility of heaven. Rural areas or high points, such as mountains or hills, are the ideal places for better observation.

In Spain, some of the best places to enjoy this phenomenon are the Sierra de Guadarrama, the Pyrenees and the Daimiel National Park, where the sky is usually clearer and has a wider view of the horizon.

In cities, although visibility is reduced by artificial light, those looking for a high place, such as a viewpoint or a roof, can also enjoy the show. On the Mediterranean coast, where there are usually less clouds and greater clarity in the air, the conditions will be optimal for observation. In cities like Barcelona and Valencia it is recommended to move away from the urban nucleus or go to high points to avoid light pollution.

In northern Spain, in regions such as Asturias or Galicia, the visibility of the planets will depend on the weather conditions, so it is advisable to consult the weather forecast before leaving to make sure that the sky will be clear.