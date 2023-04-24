













How to see Oshi no Ko in Latin America without filling yourself with viruses?

This is the video-on-demand platform of Sentai Filmworks, a company specialized in licensing and distributing anime.

This animation based on the idol Ai Hoshino and her children is one of the great exclusives that it has this spring season and has caught the attention of several fans.

However, it should be noted that HIDIVE is a paid service but it is not very expensive to say. This has a monthly fee of $4.99 dollars, around $89.75 pesos at the current exchange rate.

This gives access to subtitled and dubbed content, in addition to being uncensored. The forms of payment can be credit card or even PayPal. A seven-day trial period is also available to test what it offers.

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

It should be noted that not all HIDIVE anime have Latin Spanish subtitles. Fortunately, in the case of Oshi no Ko these are present.

It is clear that Sentai Filmworks knows that Latin American fans have a great interest in what this new anime offers, which is a work of the Doga Kobo studio.

But it is also necessary to point out that this video service It is not available for all Latin American countries.

That’s something that made a lot of noise last year, when HIDIVE announced that it would reduce its presence and support to just a few nations.

Mexico is among them, so the best thing you can do is check if this platform is accessible where you live. So you can enjoy Oshi no Ko no problem.

Because of what is shared by this service, it handles simulcast or almost simultaneous transmission, so each new episode is available the same day.

Fountain: Doga Kobo.

What may not happen with this anime is dubbing in Latin Spanish. Sentai Filmworks has handled it in the past but very sporadically.

You have to understand that HIDIVE has a focus on the US market, and specifically, the English-speaking one.

But perhaps with how well this series is doing, he will think better of things and feel interested in expanding his presence in Latin America again.

In addition to Oshi no Ko we have more anime information at EarthGamer.