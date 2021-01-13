Many of the most famous and popular animations sometimes have an excess of episodes that have nothing to do with the original work of the author. Happens with Naruto, bleach and many more, but what about the manga of Eiichiro Oda? Well, it’s time to solve the question that many ask themselves: how to see One Piece without filler.

With the proper information at hand, see One piece without fillingor it should be a simple task, easy to execute and understandable for all interested parties, however, it is not as simple a mission as it seems and the result will surprise you.

So, right now we are going to tell you how to see One piece Unfilled so that once you go preparing to take advantage of that account of Crunchyroll, one of the few legal places where it is possible to see all the animation based on the original work of Eiichiro Oda.

It is possible to see One Piece without filler taking into account these episodes

First of all, you should consider that this series has 951 chapters at the time we are writing this article. That means that more than 20 years have passed since its premiere on television and it is not seen when it will stop. That makes us think that we have a product with many stories to spare.

We could not be more wrong with such a statement. The anime of One piece is very loyal to the original work of Eiichiro Oda and that translates to we only have 92 filler episodes, that is, 859 chapters that are very attached to the manga.

See One piece Unfilled It has its joke, especially because they are not successive episodes, for example, in the first 100 there are only 9 episodes and most are between episode 50 and 60. From 101 to 200 there is already more filler, equal to 201 to 300, but , from then on they are dosed.

See chapters that are 100% canon

However, see One piece Unfilled maybe it means looking for the chapters that are completely based on the manga. If we go to those, you will find the detail that they are 797 episodes about to see.

As sure you already noticed, see One piece Unfilled is to commit to enjoy all the work of the Lord Eiichiro Oda because finally the anime is really faithful to the manga and before that you can’t do much. We can even bet that part of the success is due to that.

