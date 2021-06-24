Before the spread of the internet as we know it today, to watch anime it was necessary to wait for favorable programming from the national and local television networks, or to go to your trusted comic shop and periodically purchase videotapes (and then DVDs) of your favorite series. But in this way the series we could watch were very few. Fortunately, in the early 2000s the phenomenon of fansub, first in English and later also in Italian. Tens, hundreds of enthusiasts did their utmost for the translation and dissemination of subtitles in an understandable language in an amateur way (sub eng, sub ita, etc.), allowing millions of fans around the world to see as many souls as possible concurrently. (or almost) with Japan. A phenomenon that was unthinkable until a few years earlier. However, fansub was and is an illegal practice that jeopardizes the very existence of animation studios, which in those years began to see the profits derived from their work collapse. Fortunately, for some years now there are legal streaming platforms where you can follow dozens and dozens of souls totally free or by signing up for a subscription. Among these we cannot fail to mention Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and Italian VVVVID, and among the most viewed Japanese animated series ever in the world we can only mention My Hero Academia, the superhero-themed shonen from the manga of Kouhei Horikoshi. But how to see My Hero Academia in Italian for free?

Until recently, the series was available for free on VVVVID, coming to terms with frequent and long advertisements. However, Netflix has acquired the rights to broadcast the two television seasons currently dubbed in Italian and for the moment you can find them in streaming only on this platform. You can take out a subscription to Netflix starting at € 7.99 per month, and you can share your account with your family and friends, sharing the costs. The ideal would be to find a group of friends who, like you, would like to see My Hero Academia in Italian, I don’t mean free, but spending as little as possible: even less than two euros per month, if you share your subscription with three other friends. Multiplied by twelve months, the cost will be less than € 24 each, also considering that the first two films in Italian are available on the same platform. (Two Heroes and Heroes Rising) and soon also the following animated seasons.

Up Crunchyroll instead it is currently possible to see seasons 4 and 5 totally free, but with advertising. You may also decide to subscribe to a Premium subscription to enjoy preview content and get rid of ad breaks.

Remember that the spreading and viewing of illegal fansubs damages the very existence of Japanese animation. Support designers, animators, composers, voice actors (Italian and Japanese) by purchasing and looking at the products in a legal way.