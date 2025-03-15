NASA’s Crew-10 mission is ready to take off again. This extraterrestrial flight will take to the International Space Station (ISS) to Four crew And you can see its launch at 19:03 ET, that is, the 0:03 Peninsular time of Spain. This is the second attempt, since this operation had to be canceled last day 13 for a technical problem and by adverse weather conditions.

The crew of the CREW-10 is formed by the astronauts of the POT Anne McClain, commander, and Nichole Ayers, pilot, together with the specialists of the mission, the Takuya Onishi astronaut of the Jaxa (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, representing the space agency ROSCOSMOS.

The launch It can be followed live through the official NASA YouTube channel From 20:00 Spanish peninsular time. During the broadcast, both previous preparations and the time of take -off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida will be broadcast live.

To reach the ISS on this occasion, NASA’s commercial crew program has used A Dragon ship that has already starred in three previous missions: CREW-3, CREW-5 and CREW-7.

A Falcon 9 rocket will boost the manned capsule From the 39A launch complex. After the separation of the stages, this propeller is expected to land in landing zone 1 (LZ-1) of the Cabo Cañaveral space force station.

For the moment, The prediction is greater than 95% of favorable weather conditionsso the sky is clear so that the launch occurs and we can, once again, see this space magic show.

The rescue of ‘stranded’ astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore

Attention to this trip is special because it is the crew that will replace Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, members of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner mission. Although they are popularly better known for being ‘stranded’ astronauts at the International Space Station Since his ship, which suffered various problems during the flight, returned to Earth without them.

As NASA explains, and how the usual protocol marks, when the new tenants arrive at the Laboratory in orbit The members of the current ISS crew “will help to become familiar With the scientific and maintenance work of the station “, which” favors a safer transition of operations on board “of the orbital laboratory.

This is The tenth crew rotation mission and the eleventh human spatial flight mission to the ISS. Once the information exchange time and “depending on the weather conditions”, Williams and Wilmore, together with the NASA NASA Hague and the cosmonaut of Roscosmos Aleksandr Gorbunov, They will start from the station for amering on the coast of Florida.

According to previous calculations, the CREW-9 mission with Williams and Wilmore on board would return to Earth around March 19although NASA has not confirmed the date at the moment.





Sign up to us Newsletter And receive the latest news about technology in your mail.