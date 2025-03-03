Everything is ready for Starship to take off this Monday, March 3 at 00:30 Peninsular Spanish time. In a few hours, the Spacex ship will follow a suborbital trajectory to display the first rocket payload and perform multiple re -entry experiments, at the same time as Mechazilla will prepare to catch the Super Heavy propeller with its mechanical arms.

After making important improvements in the upper stage of Starship, focused on increasing reliability and performance in all phases of the flight, the rocket will display four Starlink simulators, will execute several experiments focused on allowing the upper stage of Starship to return to the launch site and, finally, its supersonic speed will decrease in the return phase, to adopt a predetermined and predetermined trajectory Make controlled amelizar in the Gulf of America.

How to see the eighth flight of Starship live

As mentioned above, the test is scheduled for this Monday, March 3 at 00:30 Peninsular Spanish Time And, as in the rest of the releases, Spacex will be in charge of delaying the flight live from the social network X (Before Twitter).

Starship on the seventh test flight. Spacex





What news are in the eighth test

Spacex has improved flaps Starship strikers for reduce your exposure to reentry heathas added additional performance to the rocket propulsion system and has submitted the plane to a complete redesign. In addition, during the eighth flight test the following novelties are included:

Multiple metal tiles will test alternative materials for protect rocket during re -entry .

. On the sides of the vehicle, non -structural versions of the starship capture accessories have been installed for test your thermal performance .

. Several radar sensors will be tested for Increase precision between Mechazilla and the Super Heavy propeller .

. A is included most powerful flight computer next to an energy distribution and intelligent batteries.

