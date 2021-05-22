Latin urban music will be present at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Bad Bunny and Karol G, two of its greatest figures of the moment, not only have a high probability of winning at least one of the awards, but they will also go on stage to delight their millions of followers with their songs.

The ‘Bad Rabbit’ will interpret his theme ‘I wish you the best‘, from his album The Last World Tour, nominated for the awards; and the winner of the Latin Billboard will be presented with ‘Bichota‘ Y ‘The makinón‘, two of his biggest hits. This was confirmed by the musical magazine.

If you want to see these popular artists live, in this note we leave you the schedules and channels to follow the broadcast of the BBMAs 2021, as well as the categories to which they are nominated in these awards.

Date and place of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held this Sunday, May 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (United States).

How many awards are Bad Bunny and Karol G nominated for?

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is nominated for four categories: Top Latino Artist, Top Latino Male Artist, Best Latin Album (three nominations for The last world tour, Those who were not going to leave and Yhlqmdlg) and best latin song (Two nominations for “Yo perreo sola” and “Dákiti”).

For her part, the Colombian artist aspires to obtain awards in two categories: top female latin artist Y best latin song (for “Candy”).

What time to see the Billboard Music Awards?

The LIVE broadcast of the 2021 BBMAs begins at the following times, depending on the country:

Peru: 7.00 pm

United States: 8.00 pm (ET) / 5.00 pm (PT)

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Costa Rica: 6.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 24)

Where to see the presentation of Bad Bunny and Karol G?

If you want to follow two of the greatest exponents of the Latin urban genre live, remember that the broadcast of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be available on NBC in the United States and by TNT throughout Latin America. Likewise, you will be able to watch the event online through platforms such as Peacock, TNT Go, Movistar Play and DirecTV GO, depending on the region.

Complete list of nominees for the Billboard Music Awards

Best artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd.

Best New Artist

Gabby barrett

Doja cat

Jack harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave.

Best Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Best Female Artist

Billie eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift.

Best Duo / Group

AC DC

AJR

Bts

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5.

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post malone

Taylor Swift.

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd.

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

Bts

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan wallen

The Weeknd.

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd.

Top R&B artist

Jhene aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja cat

The Weeknd.

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd.

Top R&B Female Artist

Top rap artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke.

Top male rap artist

Juice WRLD

Lil baby

Pop Smoke.

Top female rap artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie.

Top Country Artist

Gabby barrett

Kane brown

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan Wallen.

Top Country Male Artist

Luke combs

Chris stapleton

Morgan Wallen.

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby barrett

Maren morris

Carrie Underwood.

Top country duo / group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae.

Top rock artist

AC DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty one pilots.

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna.

Top male latin artist

Top female latin artist

Top Latin duo / group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The Two Carnales.

Top dance / electronic artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Table.

Christian Top Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams.

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West.

Top Social Artist

BLACKPINK

Bts

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen.

Top Billboard 200 album

Legends never die – Juice WRLD

My turn – Lil Baby

Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon – Pop Smoke

Folklore – Taylor Swift

After hours – The Weeknd.

Best R&B Album

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Slime & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug

Hot pink – Doja Cat

It was good until it wasn’t – Kehlani

After hours – The Weeknd.

Best Rap Album

Blame it on baby – DaBaby

Legends never die – Juice Wrld

My turn – Lil Baby

Eternal atake – Lil Uzi Vert

Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon – Pop Smoke.

Best Country Album

Goldmine – Gabby Barrett

Southside – Sam Hunt

Starting over – Chris Stapleton

My gift – Carrie Underwood

Dangerous: the double album – Morgan Wallen.

Best Rock Album

Power up – AC / DC

Plastic hearts – Miley Cyrus

Dreamland – Glass Animals

Tickets to my downfall – Machine Gun Kelly

Letter to you – Bruce Springsteen.

Best Latin Album

Emmanuel – Anuel AA

The last tour of the world – Bad Bunny

Those that were not going to leave – Bad Bunny

Yhlqmdlg – Bad Bunny

Colors – J Balvin.

Best Dance / Electronic Album

Carte blanche – DJ Snake

Gravity – Gryffin

Golden hour – Kygo

Chromatica – Lady Gaga

Disco – Kylie Minogue.

Best Christian Album

Peace – Bethel Music

Grave into gardens – Elevation Worship

My gift – Carrie Underwood

Holy water – We The Kingdom

Rescue story – Zach Williams.

Best Gospel Album

I am – Koryn Hawthorne

Royalty: live at the ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick city vol. 3 part 1 – Maverick City Music

Maverick city vol. 3 part 2 – Maverick City Music

Kierra- Kierra Sheard.

Top song on the Hot 100

“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

Top streaming song

“Wap” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Life is good” – Future ft. Drake

“Whats poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

Top selling song

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Wap” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

Top radio song

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa

“Adore you” – Harry Styles

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

Top collaboration

“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“What poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.

Best R&B Song

“BS” – Jhené Aiko ft. HER

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber ft. Quavo

“Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Say so” – Doja Cat

“Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.

Best rap song

“Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior

“Wap” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Whats poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion.

Best Country Song

“Got what i got” – Jason Aldean

“I hope” – Gabby Barrett

“One of them girls” – Lee Brice

“Chasin ‘you” – Morgan Wallen

“More than my hometown” – Morgan Wallen.

Best rock song

“Bang” – AJR

“Monsters” – All Time Low ft. Blackbear

“Heat waves” – Glass Animals

“My ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear

“Level of concern” – Twenty one pilots.

Best Latin Song

“I dog alone” – Bad Bunny

“Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Ritmo (bad boys for life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Hawaii” – Maluma & The Weeknd

“Caramelo” – Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.

Best Dance / Electronic Song

“Stupid love” – ​​Lady Gaga

“Rain on me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Saint Jhn

“Ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa ft. Emilee

“Breaking me” – Topic & A7S.

Best Christian Song

“Graves into gardens” – Elevation Worship ft. Brandon lake

“Together” – King & Country, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly

“The blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship

“Famous for (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells ft. Jenn johnson

“There was Jesus” – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.

Best Gospel Song

“Speak to me” – Koryn Hawthorne

“Movin ‘on” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

“Thank you for it all” – Marvin Sapp

“We gon ‘be alright” – Tye Tribbett

“Wash us in the blood” – Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.

