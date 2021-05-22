Latin urban music will be present at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Bad Bunny and Karol G, two of its greatest figures of the moment, not only have a high probability of winning at least one of the awards, but they will also go on stage to delight their millions of followers with their songs.
The ‘Bad Rabbit’ will interpret his theme ‘I wish you the best‘, from his album The Last World Tour, nominated for the awards; and the winner of the Latin Billboard will be presented with ‘Bichota‘ Y ‘The makinón‘, two of his biggest hits. This was confirmed by the musical magazine.
If you want to see these popular artists live, in this note we leave you the schedules and channels to follow the broadcast of the BBMAs 2021, as well as the categories to which they are nominated in these awards.
Date and place of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held this Sunday, May 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (United States).
How many awards are Bad Bunny and Karol G nominated for?
The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is nominated for four categories: Top Latino Artist, Top Latino Male Artist, Best Latin Album (three nominations for The last world tour, Those who were not going to leave and Yhlqmdlg) and best latin song (Two nominations for “Yo perreo sola” and “Dákiti”).
For her part, the Colombian artist aspires to obtain awards in two categories: top female latin artist Y best latin song (for “Candy”).
What time to see the Billboard Music Awards?
The LIVE broadcast of the 2021 BBMAs begins at the following times, depending on the country:
- Peru: 7.00 pm
- United States: 8.00 pm (ET) / 5.00 pm (PT)
- Mexico: 7.00 pm
- Costa Rica: 6.00 pm
- Panama: 7.00 pm
- Colombia: 7.00 pm
- Ecuador: 7.00 pm
- Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm
- Venezuela: 8.00 pm
- Bolivia: 8.00 pm
- Chile: 8.00 pm
- Paraguay: 8.00 pm
- Uruguay: 9.00 pm
- Argentina: 9.00 pm
- Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 24)
Where to see the presentation of Bad Bunny and Karol G?
If you want to follow two of the greatest exponents of the Latin urban genre live, remember that the broadcast of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be available on NBC in the United States and by TNT throughout Latin America. Likewise, you will be able to watch the event online through platforms such as Peacock, TNT Go, Movistar Play and DirecTV GO, depending on the region.
Complete list of nominees for the Billboard Music Awards
Best artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
Best New Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Doja cat
- Jack harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave.
Best Male Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Best Female Artist
- Billie eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift.
Best Duo / Group
- AC DC
- AJR
- Bts
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5.
Top Hot 100 Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post malone
- Taylor Swift.
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd.
Top Song Sales Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Bts
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan wallen
- The Weeknd.
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B artist
- Jhene aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja cat
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B Male Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd.
Top R&B Female Artist
Top rap artist
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke.
Top male rap artist
- Juice WRLD
- Lil baby
- Pop Smoke.
Top female rap artist
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie.
Top Country Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Kane brown
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Top Country Male Artist
- Luke combs
- Chris stapleton
- Morgan Wallen.
Top Country Female Artist
- Gabby barrett
- Maren morris
- Carrie Underwood.
Top country duo / group
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae.
Top rock artist
- AC DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots.
Top Latin Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Top male latin artist
Top female latin artist
Top Latin duo / group
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- The Two Carnales.
Top dance / electronic artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Table.
Christian Top Artist
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams.
Top Gospel Artist
- Kirk franklin
- Koryn hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West.
Top Social Artist
- BLACKPINK
- Bts
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen.
Top Billboard 200 album
- Legends never die – Juice WRLD
- My turn – Lil Baby
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon – Pop Smoke
- Folklore – Taylor Swift
- After hours – The Weeknd.
Best R&B Album
- Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
- Slime & B – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- Hot pink – Doja Cat
- It was good until it wasn’t – Kehlani
- After hours – The Weeknd.
Best Rap Album
- Blame it on baby – DaBaby
- Legends never die – Juice Wrld
- My turn – Lil Baby
- Eternal atake – Lil Uzi Vert
- Shoot for the stars, aim for the moon – Pop Smoke.
Best Country Album
- Goldmine – Gabby Barrett
- Southside – Sam Hunt
- Starting over – Chris Stapleton
- My gift – Carrie Underwood
- Dangerous: the double album – Morgan Wallen.
Best Rock Album
- Power up – AC / DC
- Plastic hearts – Miley Cyrus
- Dreamland – Glass Animals
- Tickets to my downfall – Machine Gun Kelly
- Letter to you – Bruce Springsteen.
Best Latin Album
- Emmanuel – Anuel AA
- The last tour of the world – Bad Bunny
- Those that were not going to leave – Bad Bunny
- Yhlqmdlg – Bad Bunny
- Colors – J Balvin.
Best Dance / Electronic Album
- Carte blanche – DJ Snake
- Gravity – Gryffin
- Golden hour – Kygo
- Chromatica – Lady Gaga
- Disco – Kylie Minogue.
Best Christian Album
- Peace – Bethel Music
- Grave into gardens – Elevation Worship
- My gift – Carrie Underwood
- Holy water – We The Kingdom
- Rescue story – Zach Williams.
Best Gospel Album
- I am – Koryn Hawthorne
- Royalty: live at the ryman – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 1 – Maverick City Music
- Maverick city vol. 3 part 2 – Maverick City Music
- Kierra- Kierra Sheard.
Top song on the Hot 100
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
Top streaming song
- “Wap” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Life is good” – Future ft. Drake
- “Whats poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Top selling song
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- “Dynamite” – BTS
- “Wap” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
Top radio song
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Don’t start now” – Dua Lipa
- “Adore you” – Harry Styles
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
Top collaboration
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie puth
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “What poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne.
Best R&B Song
- “BS” – Jhené Aiko ft. HER
- “Intentions” – Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
- “Go crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Say so” – Doja Cat
- “Blinding lights” – The Weeknd.
Best rap song
- “Mood” – 24kGoldn ft. iann dior
- “Wap” – Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Rockstar” – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Whats poppin” – Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
- “Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion.
Best Country Song
- “Got what i got” – Jason Aldean
- “I hope” – Gabby Barrett
- “One of them girls” – Lee Brice
- “Chasin ‘you” – Morgan Wallen
- “More than my hometown” – Morgan Wallen.
Best rock song
- “Bang” – AJR
- “Monsters” – All Time Low ft. Blackbear
- “Heat waves” – Glass Animals
- “My ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear
- “Level of concern” – Twenty one pilots.
Best Latin Song
- “I dog alone” – Bad Bunny
- “Dákiti” – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- “Ritmo (bad boys for life)” – Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
- “Hawaii” – Maluma & The Weeknd
- “Caramelo” – Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers.
Best Dance / Electronic Song
- “Stupid love” – Lady Gaga
- “Rain on me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – Saint Jhn
- “Ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa ft. Emilee
- “Breaking me” – Topic & A7S.
Best Christian Song
- “Graves into gardens” – Elevation Worship ft. Brandon lake
- “Together” – King & Country, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly
- “The blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship
- “Famous for (I Believe)” – Tauren Wells ft. Jenn johnson
- “There was Jesus” – Zach Williams & Dolly Parton.
Best Gospel Song
- “Speak to me” – Koryn Hawthorne
- “Movin ‘on” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
- “Thank you for it all” – Marvin Sapp
- “We gon ‘be alright” – Tye Tribbett
- “Wash us in the blood” – Kanye West ft. Travis Scott.
