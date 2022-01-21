In Spain there are more than

32 million vehicles insured. However, the number of cars is higher, since there are currently 2.65 million ‘zombie vehicles’, that is, cars, motorcycles, vans or trucks that circulate on the roads without insurance or registration tax, a figure that has been affected after the pandemic.

Among the latest innovations implemented in the

Traffic Law by the DGT is that from 2022, all vehicles that are temporarily deregistered for whatever reason

they can only be for one year in order to detect if they continue to circulate or were stolen or scrapped.

To prevent the vehicle from being considered a ‘zombie car’, in addition to paying the fee corresponding to the registration certificate, it is necessary to have insurance. ‘The economic difficulties as a result of the pandemic and the lack of knowledge about the obligation to have insurance are two of the main causes that have affected the increase in this type of vehicle,’ he explains.

Víctor López, head of insurance companies from

Tracker.

Currently, the penalty for driving without compulsory insurance has an amount

between 601 and 3,005 euros depending on the type of permit and vehicle. Even so, the cost of the fine will also depend on the seriousness of the damage caused. For this reason, it is important to take out third-party insurance for the vehicle for occasional use and thus avoid penalties, since

this cost can be 95% higher than a car policy and 97% more expensive if it is a motorcycle. In addition, in the event of an accident, the driver who does not have said insurance will become the culprit of the accident and, therefore, will have to assume all the possible expenses incurred.

Over time, insurers have been adapting to the needs of each user. In this case, because many of the owners

they deregister their vehicles for not using them or for other personal reasons, such as moving to another country, there are basic car policies for when they are registered after this year.

From 154 euros



These insurances are designed for all those users who do not travel more than 2,000 kilometers a year and make occasional use of the vehicle.

. There are insurers that for an average price of 154 euros annual offers these specific policies that include coverage such as free choice of workshop, roadside assistance or legal defense in addition to civil liability insurance, which is mandatory to be able to circulate.

However, it must be taken into account that the price of said insurance will vary according to the circumstances of each driver and the vehicle (age, gender, length of license, marital status, accident record, autonomous community or parking).

motorcycle insurance



As with cars, motorcycles also have specific insurance for this type of case. Even so, there are some differences between the two vehicles, such as

travel assistance, since in third-party motorcycle insurance said guarantee is additional. Similarly, the minimum annual distance becomes up to 500 kilometers.

For these reasons, the prices are also lower, since they imply more limitations.

In this case, the companies offer a cheaper average price (105 euros per year) with additional coverage to civil liability, such as the replacement vehicle in concerted workshops or legal defense.