In household chores it is important to know what suits each element best. There are widespread practices that are actually mistakes that are making you lose money. A saving that you can also get if you reuse products that you already have at home to remove stains. When you are going to clean any space in the house, it is important to use the right products for each area according to its material. In the case of floors, which exist in many types, you have to pay attention to what is used to scrub them because incorrect use will damage them.

Each type of soil needs special care. Follow these tips and recommendations from Mapfre to clean floors according to their material and the best products to remove stains.

parquet floors



To remove grease or bitumen stains on the parquet floor, they recommend using a cotton pad dipped in turpentine. Rub well on the stained area and then apply wax to homogenize the color of the wood. If the stain is rust, get rid of it with hydrogen peroxide, then apply water with ammonia.

natural wood floors



If the wood is waterproof, you should mop the floor with a well-wrung mop and if the stain is wax, a cloth soaked in alcohol will suffice. On the other hand, if it is not waterproofed, you should clean it with a broom with soft white bristles or with a mop. For stains, use a cloth soaked in water.

Marble floors



Marble is one of the most delicate materials, so to avoid damaging it you must clean it with a well-wrung mop without using abrasive products. Although it may sound counterproductive, experts recommend using gasoline to remove stains. To keep your marble floor looking shiny, apply a coat of wax once a month.

ceramic floors



Its good resistance allows you to use more abrasive products such as bleach, but you must dry it immediately afterwards so that no marks or stains remain. The dirt that accumulates between the joints can be removed with a small brush.

Carpeted or carpeted floors



If in your house you have some areas of the floor covered with carpets or rugs, you should use specific cleaning products depending on their material. To remove stains, you can take note of the following cleaning trick: if the stain is wet, first cover it with talc so that it absorbs the grease and then apply a detergent mixed with a few drops of ammonia.

vinyl floors



The synthetic composition of this floor makes it difficult for stains to adhere to it. To keep it clean, use a mop dipped in lukewarm water and a little detergent. Do not use very abrasive products because they will leave it opaque.