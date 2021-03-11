Most smartphones have come with water and dust resistance as the main standard, where the quality of a smartphone’s resistance to water and dust is measured using the Ingress Protection standard, or what is known for short (IP). The higher the number that accompanies it, such as IP67 or IP68, this means that your phone has high protection against water and dust.

But if the smartphone has a lower rating than the previous two ratings, or it does not get any rating at all, then you must prepare for the worst in case it is exposed to water or dust in any way. So instead of trying to save the phone when it fell in the water by traditional methods, such as shaking it vigorously to try to get the water droplets stuck inside, here is the correct way to do that.

1- Restore the phone as soon as possible

Once you drop the phone in the water, take it out at full speed. The longer it is in the water the more likely it is to harm it, then turn it off immediately, and do not try to press any of the other buttons or download any applications, just turn it off.

2- Quickly remove the phone battery

Remove the battery quickly if the phone has a removable battery, in order to cut off the power supply to the device as soon as possible to prevent the possibility of a short circuit, as we find that some smartphones, such as Nokia 1.3 allow you to remove the battery, while most modern smartphones come With a non-removable battery, it basically has the feature of water and dust resistance at a high rating.

3- Do not dry the wet phone with the dryer or put it in the oven

The heat can damage the microelectronic components inside. Instead, quickly wipe the phone with a dry cotton cloth, making sure that no water gets into the charging port, the SIM or MicroSD card slots, or the headphone jack.

If you notice that there are still water droplets in the vents, try to dry them using the compressed air can, but cautiously by directing a little air and quietly towards these ports.

4- Leave the phone to dry completely before using it again

Do not try to use the phone immediately after wiping the water on it or if you find the water droplets have disappeared. Alternatively, allow it to dry completely. You can wrap the phone in a dry cloth and place it in a bag of rice and close it for 12 to 24 hours, as the rice helps absorb moisture wonderfully.

5- Hiring specialists

If you find that your phone is still wet even after using the previous steps or that the phone is not working well, it may be better for you to turn to a service center for help, as some retail stores offer dedicated services to repair smartphones that have fallen into water through Use tools specially designed to draw water out of them.