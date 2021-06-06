The new electricity rates implemented by the Government have not left anyone indifferent. Despite the negative perception they have generated, they can represent a opportunity to lower your electricity bill if you adopt certain habits. Although be careful, because if you get lost the effect will be the opposite and you will pay more than you did before.

To begin, it is necessary to take into account that these new rates are distinguished in three schedules: Rush hours -the most expensive ones-, from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 18:00 to 22:00; the plain hours -the intermediate ones-, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to midnight; Y off-peak hours -the cheapest ones-, from 00.00 to 8.00, weekends and holidays.

Optimize the use of household appliances



From the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) they advise use the appliances that consume the most at the cheapest times and avoid peak hours as much as possible. Some current models of washing machines, dishwashers and dryers incorporate the function of programming their hours of activity, a function that can be very useful if you are not at home at the optimal times. In case your appliance is old, you can also use a timer in the socket.

As indicated by the OCU, if you manage to avoid peak hours, you can save around 30 euros a year for each of these devices without the need to use them at night, just taking advantage of the flat hours on weekdays. By programming these appliances at night (or on weekends), you will take advantage of off-peak hours and the savings can reach 130 euros between the three appliances. Program the thermos Regulating the set temperature of the water can also be a good option.

The timer clocks are very cheap and some can be connected to the ‘wifi’ so that you can program the start-up remotely if at any time you need it. Take advantage of the weekends to cook some dishes that can be consumed throughout the week and thus avoiding using the oven or microwave between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the week (peak hours) is also presented as a viable option.

Hire two powers



Another possibility to save offered by these rates is to have two contracted powers. Each kW that you hire for peak and flat hours costs you 30.67 euros per year, while the kW contracted for off-peak hours is very cheap, only 1.42 euros per year. If you keep 4.4 kW contracted for the whole day, you will pay 180 euros per year (taxes included) only for the fixed part of your bill. On the other hand, if you reduce your power during the day to 3.3 kW and maintain 4.4 kW only at night and on weekends, you will pay 137 euros per year for the fixed term. Therefore, there is a good option to save, also taking into account that you are going to adapt your habits to concentrate more consumption in off-peak hours, as we have advised before.

Choose a good rate



For now, if you have a regulated price rate, PVPC, these schedules and prices will be transferred to you as is, so all these tips are applicable in your case. On the other hand, if you are in the free market, there are hundreds of different electricity rates and in each of them the new rates can be adapted differently. It is important to be attentive to the communications that come from your electricity company to know how the new rates affect them.