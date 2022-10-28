Between this Friday afternoon, until the night of Tuesday, November 1, the

General direction of traffic (DGT) foresees

6.6 million long-haul trips by road on the occasion of the Bridge of All Saints. Given the foreseeable increase in movements, Traffic will increase the human and material resources available to it in order to guarantee the safety and fluidity of traffic on interurban roads. Many of the trips that will take place during these four days will be motivated by visits to cemeteries, hence both short and long-distance trips will increase.

And with the economic uncertainty and the rising trend in fuel prices, many drivers are looking for ways to save gasoline during their car journeys. Therefore, from

Petroprixoffer us a savings guide.

In the first place, it is very important that before leaving home the route along which the trip is going to take place is planned and that you choose the gas station where you want to refuel. The difference in price between traditional gas stations and automatic service stations is around 10 cents per liter. If both tips are applied, the company insists, everyone will be able to enjoy a

much more comfortable and economical trip.

Likewise, drivers will be able to avoid traffic jams and adverse weather conditions. In the event of rain, for example, the vehicle uses much more fuel as it has to constantly brake and cannot maintain a uniform speed.

Another tip is to take advantage of mobile applications. In the Petroprix app, for example, you can access exclusive discounts and monthly promotions for

lower the final price of refueling.

To check the prices and locate the cheapest gasoline in your closest environment or along the route you are going to travel, you can

CLICK HERE and access the interactive map of the Hydrocarbons Geoportal.

You can also click on

THIS OTHER LINK if you want to download the App on your mobile from the official page of the Electronic Office of the Government. This application offers a search for service stations located on a map

with their corresponding prices. It facilitates the analysis of the distribution of prices segmented by provinces, type of fuel and/or distributor producer. The graphs are customizable and include weather data, traffic incidents and other data of interest.

Also

Google Maps , the map application owned by the popular US search engine, has a function that allows its users to share information about the price of the different types of fuel at each station. To use it, the user only has to

update the ‘app’ to its latest version and click on the “petrol stations” icon that appears at the top of the screen next to “restaurants” or “supermarkets”. Below you can see how all gas station locations near your location are displayed.

The

important news facing this Bridge of All Saints, is that from next November 1 the DGT will stop sending paper notifications to Legal Entities. This novelty is added to the reform in the Traffic and Road Safety Law approved at the beginning of the year, which raises the points from three to six in the case of carrying the mobile in hand and from three to four for not using the seat belt.