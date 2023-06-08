The Apple iPhones They are highly desired, but their price can be an obstacle for many. However, all is not lost. If you are looking for a way to save money to buy an iPhone, here are five foolproof tips that will help you achieve it without breaking your budget.

Choose a more compact model

Larger iPhones with higher storage capacity tend to be more expensive. An effective way to save is to opt for a basic model instead of the more advanced versions.

For example, him iPhone XR is sold for $6 thousand pesos, while the iPhone SE It has a price of $11 thousand pesos. By choosing the iPhone SE over the XR, you could save up to $5,000 pesos without sacrificing functionality.

Consider earlier models

When new iPhone models are announced, older models tend to drop in price. Take advantage of this opportunity and buy a previous generation iPhone, which continues to offer excellent performance and outstanding features. This strategy will allow you to obtain a high-quality device at a more affordable cost.

Take advantage of promotions and discounts

Mobile carriers often offer special promotions and discounts on iPhones during certain times of the year, such as Christmas season or events like Black Friday. Stay tuned for these offers and take advantage of the discounts to save considerably on your iPhone purchase.

Choose flexible payment plans

If you don’t want to make a one-time payment for your iPhone, consider payment plans offered by carriers or directly by Apple. These plans allow you to break the total cost of the device into more manageable monthly installments.

Additionally, some plans include the option to upgrade your iPhone to a newer model once you’ve met certain requirements.

Explore the used iPhone market

If you’re willing to consider alternatives, the used iPhone marketplace can be a great money-saving option. Make sure you buy from reputable sellers who offer warranties and verify the quality of the device. Gently used iPhones can give you great performance at a lower price.

Don’t let the high price of iPhones put you off. By following these tips, you will be able to save money and make your dream of having an iPhone come true without unbalancing your personal finances. Remember to research and compare prices to make the best decision. Soon you will be able to enjoy all the features and benefits of an iPhone without spending more than necessary!