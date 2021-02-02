The Internet has allowed the emergence of digital banks, without branches, that operate only through the Internet. “A neobank is a subcategory of fintech, which means combining finance with technology ”, explains Carles Marcos i Guàrdia, director in Spain of Qonto, one of these new entities, of French origin and founded in 2016, in the video that leads this article.

In addition to their 100% digital nature, these banks allow users to automate and simplify procedures, so that they do not have to be aware of them. “Our vision is to put the finances of entrepreneurs on automatic pilot,” explains Marcos. A great help, he assures, for medium-sized companies (SMEs) that do not have the time or training to attend to these aspects of the business. “We find professional profiles very passionate about their profession, but not necessarily with extensive knowledge of financial management,” he describes.

Users pay a fixed monthly fee, in the style of Netflix or Spotify, which guarantees access to services, unlike traditional banks that work with commissions. In addition, customers can create subaccounts with different accesses to be managed by different departments of the SME. “We allow entrepreneurs to give a level of access, which is the administrator with full access to the account; and another, which is the accountant, which facilitates access to the financial team or the external agency ”, describes Marcos.

The use of these neobanks is compatible with that of traditional banks. “70% of the Spanish company operates with more than one account,” says Marcos. “It is not necessary to go to another bank for us to attract a client, we can share them with traditional banks without any problem.”

