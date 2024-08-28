Home policy

From: Christiane Kuehl

Press Split

The relationship between the superpowers USA and China is more tense than ever. Now Joe Biden is sending security adviser Sullivan to find common security anchors.

A few months before the end of President Joe Biden’s term in office, the USA is once again starting talks with China. The aim is to keep the difficult relations under control so that there is no escalation between the two superpowers. It is no secret that Washington sees China – and not Russia – as the greatest security threat. Now Biden is sending his National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to Beijing for the first time for three days. This shows how important an arrangement with China is for Biden, even in his final stages as president.

Since Tuesday (27 August), Sullivan has been holding extensive talks with China’s chief diplomat and Foreign Minister Wang Yi – which, according to some observers, could even prepare the way for a final summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both sides, the USA and China, describe the meeting on a lake near Beijing as a “new round of strategic communication”. It is crucial to anchor the relations between the two sides in “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation”, said Wang after the first meeting. The implementation of the consensus reached by Biden and Xi at their summit in San Francisco on the shared responsibility of China and the USA is the main task of strategic communication. Details of this did not initially emerge from the talks. They are expected to last until Thursday.

At least ten hours of talks each time: US security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the welcoming ceremony in Beijing © Ding Lin/Xinhua/Imago

USA and China: Curbing the great power conflict with “strategic communication”

The big issues are likely to be discussed there, the Ukraine Warthe situation in the Taiwan Strait – and above all the simmering conflict between China and the USA. The difficult relations dominate Beijing’s foreign policy; above all, the trade war and the US sanctions against Chinese companies dominate the debates. Some of the sanctions were imposed by Washington on companies that, according to US findings, supply goods to Russia that could be used for military purposes.

And yet observers in China see Sullivan in a different role than Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other cabinet members of the Biden administration. They are therefore hopeful that he can make a difference in the deadlocked relations. “For both China and the USA, this trip is the most valuable visit for China diplomacy during Biden’s term in office. Sullivan is the ‘strategist’ of Biden’s foreign policy,” writes for example commentator Lu Cen.

Wang Yi and Jake Sullivan: Old acquaintances to bring the USA and China closer together

Sullivan and Wang Yi have already met four times: in Vienna, Malta, Washington and most recently in January in Bangkok and Washington. Among other things, they prepared the summit in San Francisco. “The strategic communication channel between the two has played an important role in responsibly dealing with competition and tensions,” The White House announced before Sullivan’s departure.

In Bangkok, both had worked on the summit results, including the “resumption of contacts between military personnel, cooperation in the field of counter-narcotics and discussions on risks and security of the AIwhich took place a few months later in Geneva.” Each time they sat together for ten to twelve hours. That is a long time – and shows how unusual the relationship between Wang and Sullivan is.

More cooperative tones from the USA?

Lu Cen noticed that the briefing talked much more about cooperation than before US ministers’ visits to China. It mentioned that “China and the US have found some important areas where they can cooperate, even though they are in competition, and that they have found constructive ways to jointly address challenges that neither side can solve unilaterally,” Lu said. “Unlike Blinken and others who have so far avoided talking about cooperation, Sullivan’s trip could see him hold talks with China about cooperation in areas such as drug control, combating climate change and AI challenges.”

Lu hopes for even more: The constructive tone before Sullivan’s trip could “also be a preview of the transition of US diplomacy from Biden’s era of ‘limited cooperation’ to a ‘more pragmatic diplomacy’ under a possible Harris administration.” Some US observers actually consider Sullivan to be a ministerial candidate in a possible Harris administration.