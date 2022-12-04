Although fuel prices are not at the level of the all-time highs that were reached before the summer, they are still high enough to make you consider looking for the cheapest pumps. With 13.5 million trips planned for the December long weekend, it is convenient to locate the service stations with the cheapest prices to save as much as possible on our journeys by car.

In addition to the gas station geoportal, where we can find the official rates for all of Spain, we can also use Google Maps, one of the most popular navigation systems, to carry out the search once we are en route.

The procedure to use is very simple. From the ‘smartphone’, all you have to do is open the Google Maps application.

At the top, just below the search bar, the user will find several icons, including one that shows ‘Gas Stations’. If you ‘click’ on it, the locations of the stations that are closest to your situation appear on the screen.

The Internet user will also see how information about the different gas stations is displayed at the bottom of the screen. It will only be necessary to click on it to display the prices of the fuels they sell. In addition, the user will be able to check here what the parking hours are, the hours at which they are most crowded or the opinions of other users.

The app, and the functionality, is available for all devices. Both iPhones with iOS operating system and Google Android.

Without the need to download any App on our mobile, the CasaCocheCurro.com gasoline price comparator allows us to consult the nearest gas station search engine. It only takes a few seconds and, once the query has been made with the Location of your phone activated, a list will open with the service stations closest to your location.

This information includes the hours of nearby service stations to make sure they are open and it is possible to refuel. And in the list you will see what are the fuel prices at the nearby gas stations and the distance you have to get there. As simple as choosing the type of fuel your car needs and selecting a gas station so that Google Maps opens on your phone to receive directions on how to get there.

And since the nearest gas station may not be the cheapest, the gasoline price comparator helps us find out which is the cheapest in a town.

To locate the best gasoline and prices of each brand and nearest service stations, the gas station price comparator of

HomeCarCurro.com It makes it easy in seconds to know where the cheapest gas station is in each town. Simply enter the name of the municipality in which you want to consult and the cheapest appear in order, in addition to obtaining the closest route to get there with Google Maps.

Another possibility is the mobile application of

Petroprix, fully developed by the company from Jaén with its own technology, has 100,000 active monthly users throughout Spain. This application geolocates the nearest stations with prices in real time, to offer both the locations of the operator’s gas stations and the savings you will obtain when refueling at one of its stations.

On the other hand, the user can also activate the ‘Zero Paper’ function, thus receiving tickets and invoices digitally (e-mail and/or app) after each refueling.

Other application options that we can download on our mobile are:

GasAllwhich allows you to locate the gas station that interests you the most at any time, selected by price, by fuel, or taking advantage of some type of promotion.

With

gasofapp we can have the gas stations on the screen with the price of their fuel as well as the routes to reach each of them without having to leave the application itself. It allows us to add a list of “favorites” based on our previous experiences.

Tricks and urban legends



A common first recommendation to try to save a few cents is to fill the tank early in the morning. The ambient temperature and soil is lower.

All service stations have their deposits underground. On the contrary, it happens during the day, when the ground temperature rises and the fuels tend to expand. Due to the latter, if the tank is filled at noon, in the afternoon or at dusk, the liter of fuel will not be exactly one liter. In the oil industry, specific gravity and soil temperature play a very important role.

Technicians from the sector, however, point out to ABC that “this is not the case, because the dispenser meter only measures volume (which is the magnitude that is measured in liters) and its reading does not vary. But if, as a consequence of its temperature, it has a higher specific weight, that liter will weigh more and provide more energy, which is what we ultimately buy at the gas station”.

According to

SPG Workshops, one of the reasons why we try to drive with a full tank is to take advantage of an adequate price of gasoline. However, after calculating the savings per liter and the cost of being overweight, there may be a difference of around 25 kilos between a tank that is half full and one that is completely full.

What is certain is that a full tank more effectively prevents gasoline from evaporating, since there is less space for air, when temperatures rise, condensation is less than if the tank is below minimum.

The more fuel there is in the tank, the less air there is in it. The fuel evaporates faster than is usually thought. This is why large refinery tank tanks have floating roofs on the inside, keeping the air separated from the fuel, with the aim of keeping evaporation to a minimum.

In addition, the fuel pumps are electric, so if they are totally submerged in the liquid, they will have greater cooling and thus better maintenance on their own.

With all this data, the experts at SPG Talleres recommend keeping the tank half full, with a tendency to be completely full, but without reaching it.

Other recommendations to save fuel and not cause damage to the engine are, for example, to avoid filling the tank when the tanks are being refilled at the gas station or immediately afterwards. If you arrive at the service station and see a tanker truck that is refilling its underground tanks, or has just refilled them, it is usually recommended that you avoid refueling at that time. The explanation is that when refilling the tanks, the fuel remaining in them and the bottom sediments are removed. So you take the risk of laying dirty fuel in stock. However, the expert technicians consulted by this newspaper do not agree on this last statement.

Finally, when you fill the tank, it is recommended that you do not tighten the spout handle to the maximum, because depending on the pressure exerted, the speed of the spout can be slow, medium or high. In this case it would be recommended to choose the slowest mode to save money.

By dispensing more slowly, less steam is created, and most of the pour becomes an effective fill. All dispensing hoses return steam to the tank. If the tank is filled by squeezing the handle to the maximum, a certain percentage of the liquid that enters the tank turns into steam and returns through the spout hose to the station tank. With which, they get less fuel for the same money.