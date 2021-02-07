Grey’s anatomy is one of the longest-running successful series on television, thanks to the drama involved in the medical cases and the lives of the protagonists. With 17 seasons on, the legion of fans continues to grow as are the stories from the show behind the scenes.

To the joy of fans, Entertainment Weekly revealed that these previously unreleased passages will be revealed in the book. How to save a life, written by Lynette Rice, general editor of the same specialized magazine. The launch is scheduled for next September 21, 2021.

According to EW, the book covers the beginnings of the drama, from Shonda Rhimes’ first screenplay to its polarized relationships, heartbreaking games and guest stars. A compilation of fascinating situations and a must-see drama for fans of the series.

“Grey’s Anatomy is still the most popular and revolutionary television show, but what happened behind the scenes was as fascinating and dramatic as what viewers saw each week,” said Lynette Rice, who was eager to see these anecdotes alongside of the fans.

“I can’t wait for fans to ride memory lane with me and revisit some of the most mind-blowing moments from the show. I offer a fresh perspective on some of the more controversial exits and share new information on why the show was so headline-prone in the early days, “he added.

The book How to save a life It was based on around 80 interviews with actors who are currently in front of the screen and others who were part of the series. In addition, it will feature the testimony of musicians whose work was used in the medical drama.