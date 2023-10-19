The arrival of Storm Aline to the Iberian Peninsula throughout this Thursday, October 19, will leave warnings activated in many parts of the country, including the Community of Madrid, where the yellow alert for rain and wind has been triggered throughout the region. According to Aemet, this storm will be “small, but deep” and “will cause a storm of intense winds, rain and rough seas that will affect a good part of the Iberian Peninsula.” This means that driving can present dangerous situations in which it is convenient to review what needs to be done.

And although before very intense rains, travel should be avoided As far as possible, if you still have to do it, the phone must be fully charged, in case you have to ask for help. According to Fundación Mapfre, “if we find a section flooded with water ahead, it is advisable not to cross it, no matter how shallow it may seem, but to turn around and look for an alternative route. “If there is no option, if the water barely covers it, it is best to abandon the vehicle, taking into account that there may be sinkholes.”

The danger of water accumulation is that it is very difficult to accurately calculate its depth and there may be currents that immobilize it. The foundation reminds us that “if the vehicle is swept away by water, it must remain inside, the least dangerous option.” If you open the car in full flow, it is very possible to be destabilized by the water and be swept away.

If the car has the emergency call system (e-Call), it is advisable to contact the emergency services, or call 112. Here locating the car is essential, so all the lighting, both interior and exterior ( and turn signals) will help. The electrical system may continue to operate for some time with the engine off.

You should only abandon the car if it reaches a pool and stops, and if the door cannot be opened due to the force or pressure of the water, you should try to get out through the window on the opposite side of the flow of water. Experts advise swimming, as it is usually safer than walking on an uneven surface and never against it.

What to do if the vehicle falls into the water



The most terrifying option is to see the car fall into a deep body of water, at which point we must prepare to evacuate it. It is essential to stay calm, no matter how difficult it may seem. Remember that it will take minutes for the car to submerge and that there is time, even if you have to act quickly.

If it is still floating, the first step is Immediately open the windows and try to get out, swimming to safety. If the car has already partially sunk, the water pressure may prevent you from opening the door, in which case you will have to wait for the interior to also flood.

Rescue experts also advise acting with maximum calm and solving problem by problem, that is, facing one situation after another and taking into account that circumstances can change in seconds.

Likewise, if the vehicle has been submerged for some time (even partially), or we suspect that it has suffered water damage, You should not try to start it or drive with it.. In this case, you must have a mechanic check and clean it, since it is very possible that damage has occurred to mechanical or electrical elements or that water still remains inside and damage is caused when trying to start it.