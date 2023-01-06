The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMCSA is a regulatory agency in the United States that was established in 1995. Its objective is to promote safety on U.S. roads by ensuring that all commercial motor vehicles are operated safely and lawfully as required by the law enacted under their supervision.

DERs are essential components of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's enforcement efforts and play an important role in keeping roadways safe for everyone. As a DER, you will be required to perform audits and inspections on carriers, driver records, and vehicles, in order to ensure that they are compliant with safety regulations and standards set by the FMCSA.

In this article, we will discuss some tips and best practices for safely conducting duties as a DER within the FMCSA. Provide a little info and go over some drug and alcohol testing, knowledge of safety standards and regulations, recordkeeping requirements, and interactions with commercial motor vehicle operators.

A Little Background

The administration’s authority comes from the Motor Vehicle Act of 1984, which allows them to regulate interstate trucking companies for safety purposes across state lines. To accomplish such a huge feat, they have many requirements for drivers and carriers alike, including vehicle standards & maintenance schedules, driver standards & qualification procedures, hours of service limitations, drug testing programs and others.

Duties of a Designated Employer Representative

To safely conduct your duties as a DER, it is important to first familiarize yourself with all of the regulations and standards set by the FMCSA. This can involve reading through their database of regulatory guidance materials, attending specialized training courses or seminars held by the Administration or other organizations, or consulting with other industry experts who can provide additional guidance and expertise.

You should also be prepared to deal with any challenges or issues that may arise while conducting your audits and inspections. For example, you may encounter situations where carriers and drivers are not fully compliant with all of the regulations and standards set by the FMCSA. In these cases, it is important to remain calm and professional, and address any issues in a clear and objective manner. Additionally, you should communicate clearly with the carriers and drivers you are auditing or inspecting, providing them with feedback on their performance and offering recommendations for areas that can be improved or strengthened.

Tips and Best Practices

1. Be familiar with all relevant regulations and procedures. This is essential in ensuring that you are able to stay up-to-date on changes to safety standards, current compliance requirements, and any new laws or policies that may impact your work as a DER.

2. Make sure you have the necessary training and certifications required to perform your duties as a DER. This might include either taking an online course, attending in-person training seminars or workshops, or obtaining special licensing and certification from third-party organizations.

3. Be diligent in conducting regular inspections, audits, and other compliance activities that are part of your role as a DER. For example, you may need to review driver records to ensure that drivers are meeting all established requirements for driving hours and rest periods; or perform random roadside inspections on carriers’ vehicles to check for safety issues such as faulty brakes or tire wear.

4. Work closely with other DERs and staff within the FMCSA to share best practices and stay informed about any changes or updates to regulations or requirements. This is particularly important for ensuring that your audits, inspections, and other activities are always being conducted in accordance with current guidelines and standards.

How to Conduct Drug and Alcohol Testing

When conducting drug and alcohol testing in compliance with the FMCSA’s regulations, it is important to follow all established protocols for collecting samples, performing laboratory tests, and reporting results.

For example, if you are responsible for collecting drug or alcohol samples from drivers, you will need to obtain written consent from each driver prior to conducting the test. This may involve having the driver sign a standard consent form that outlines their rights and responsibilities during the testing process. You will also need to complete a chain of custody form documenting who collected each sample and when it was received at the testing facility.

After obtaining the proper consents and completing all necessary paperwork, you can then proceed with collecting samples by either using an approved breathalyzer for alcohol testing, or a urine or saliva sample for drug testing. Once samples have been collected and sealed in tamper-proof containers, they should be transported to an authorized laboratory that is approved by the FMCSA for conducting such tests.

Once results from the laboratory tests are available, you will need to ensure that they are properly reported and documented according to established procedures. This might include entering results into a standard database, forwarding copies of test results to appropriate parties (such as employers or drivers), and keeping all records of the testing process stored securely on file. In cases where results indicate that a driver has tested positive for drugs or alcohol use, it is important to follow up with additional counseling or treatment as needed.

By following all established protocols for testing drivers and ensuring that test results are accurately reported and documented, you can help ensure that the FMCSA’s drug and alcohol testing regulations are being fully complied with.​ Keep in mind that these are only general guidelines and that it may be helpful to consult with a compliance specialist or other industry experts to learn more about the specific steps involved in this process.​

Conclusion

Overall, working as a DER can be an exciting and rewarding experience if you have the right skills, knowledge, and motivation. By maintaining professionalism at all times, focusing on safety above everything else, and being dedicated to continually improving your skills as an auditor or inspector, you will be able to make a meaningful contribution to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and its mission of promoting transportation safety.