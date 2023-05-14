A survey by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) showed that, in the first two months of 2023, Brazilians imported US$1.4 billion in cryptocurrencies, 40% above the value recorded in the same period last year.

The demand for the digital currency market has been increasing its importance and, therefore, it is also necessary to increase security for its users. “To start investing in cryptocurrencies, it is essential that the investor takes into account the exchange reputation“, recommends Vanessa Oliveira – Crypto Market Advisor at Starten Incubadora.

+ Shares of Cryptocurrency Firms Dip After Binance Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals for Hours

+ Coinbase Launches International Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange

Look for well-known brokers

“An exchange is not a financial institution as we are used to, like a bank, for example. So there are some layers of protection that need to be better observed. The user should look at the company name if it is a ‘big’ company like Binance for example. Ensuring names of well-known institutions, so that there is no headache and, thus, greater security”, also advises Gabriel Meira, partner and Economist at valor Investimentos.

A tip is to access the list of brokers at Securities and Exchange Commission (CMV).

Research the history of the founders

Vanessa warns that unknown brokerages that promise profits should be viewed with caution and may be fraudulent.

“In addition, it is essential to assess the background of your founders: make sure they have a positive track record and are not involved in fraudulent activities or failed projects.”, complete the counselor.

Use offline security

Meira advises the user not to leave the cryptos in the custody of the exchange.

“Always have a wallet, a cryptocurrency wallet that is separate from the brokerage. The best today are hardwallets, which are like pendrives especially for cryptocurrencies. Then you have security that is offline, there is no risk of a cyber attack”, explains.

Evaluate the liquidity

It is also important to assess the broker’s liquidity, as this ensures that buy or sell orders can be executed smoothly. “It is recommended to choose brokers that offer a wide variety of cryptocurrencies for trading, which allows for greater diversification of the investment portfolio, by considering these factors, the investor can make a more informed decision and minimize risks”, concludes Vanessa.

Accessibility

Another point is to know if it is easy to use and if there is not much complexity in the interface on the exchange website. “The more complex, the more items there can cause problems. A lot of difficulty usually refers to companies trying to hide something”, warns Meira.