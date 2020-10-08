By the way, only one WhatsApp account runs in a phone, but if you have a dual SIM phone and you are using two SIMs in the phone, then you can operate two WhatsApp accounts in the same phone. Many people keep a SIM business and for a personal use, in such a way, WhatsApp account can also be made business and personal. To run two different WhatsApp accounts in one phone, you have to change the settings of the phone.

How to play 2 WhatsApp accounts in one phone?

First of all go to your phone’s settings

Click on the option of Dual App / Clone app / App Twin when scrolling in the phone.

A list of apps will appear in the phone and click WhatsApp from it.

On clicking WhatsApp, you will see the option of clone app. By enabling this option, the clone of WhatsApp will be ready in the phone.

Now in the phone menu, you will see another icon of WhatsApp in the name of the clone, on which you can register with a new number and use two WhatsApp in one phone.

If your smartphone does not have an App Twin / Dual App / Clone app option, then you can run two WhatsApp by downloading the clone making app from Google Play Store or App Store.

WhatsApp on two devices – You cannot run the same WhatsApp account on another phone, but you can operate a WhatsApp account on a computer, laptop or tablet. For this, open WhatsApp web on PC, laptop or tablet, then you can run WhatsApp account by going to WhatsApp settings and scanning the QR code. If you want to run another WhatsApp on a computer or laptop, then open dyn.web.whatsapp.com Scan the QR code of another WhatsApp account, and in this way multiple WhatsApp accounts can be run simultaneously.

Old iPhone does not have this feature

Let me tell you that if you want to run two accounts simultaneously in the old iPhone, then it is not possible. Phones before iPhone X do not have the option of dual SIM, so iPhone users cannot use two-two WhatsApp. Although the new iPhone now has the option of two SIMs, but the second SIM is an E-SIM with which you can run two WhatsApp accounts.