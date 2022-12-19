Striking moment yesterday during the presentation of the World Cup. Lionel Messi was put on a traditional Qatari robe on the emir’s podium, just before he was to hold the trophy in the air. Qatar and FIFA are garnering criticism from analysts and fans on social media for the move. “You take a very big moment from the player,” said German ex-footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
10:58
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#ruin #historic #photos #Emir #drapes #Messi #Qatari #garb
Leave a Reply