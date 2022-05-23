For the series “how i ruin a car“, Today’s special award definitely goes to the far from brilliant idea of ​​a Dutchman who took one Toyota Supra from 1990 trying to turn it into one Lamborghini Reventon. The result is very embarrassing, despite the effort made at least to be appreciated.

This very bizarre Supra was put up for sale in the Netherlands for the astonishing price of around € 20,000. Already from here it is understood how the makeover of the Supra has only slightly raised the original demands compared to the base car, but it certainly hasn’t come close to the cost of a Lamborghini. The paintwork is in ‘matte’ grayeven if the adjective, using the pun, perhaps should be declined in the masculine and assigned to the creator of this very special car.







The bodywork is frightening, in the sense of fright. Thanks to the non-compliance with the proportions, especially the height, the car looks more like one Batmobile squashed than a Lamborghini. However, it should be noted that the front is not completely to be thrown away, and even the rims used have given a small enhancement to this project. The engine remained at the front, but that didn’t stop the much sought after hood from being placed in the rear of the car.

There have been no changes to the mechanics: consequently the Toyota Supra that looking in the mirror hopes to meet a Lamborghini Reventon expresses 238 horses (on paper), even if it gives the idea of ​​having less. The interior is exactly original, and also quite worn. In short, a disaster without appeal, for a project that was probably dedicated only to the bodywork, and which started with the wrong donor car. Whoever buys the car will surely have something in their hands that no one else in the world has, that’s for sure.

(images: Carscoops)