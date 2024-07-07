At the emblematic number 15 on Elkano Street, in the centre of San Sebastián, the waiter Atxen Guruzeta serves with marked friendliness a pintxo of tortilla and two glasses of wine to a local couple sitting at the bar. “We heard that they had reopened and we wanted to come and check it out,” says the woman, excited to return to a place she “always frequented.” Since May of this year, The Ibaithe small space behind a narrow wooden and glass door, has once again become a meeting point for residents and some tourists visiting the Basque city. “We are trying to maintain an atmosphere of familiarity,” says Guruzeta, whose face is recognized by many locals thanks to his years of work at Bar Antonio on Calle Bergara, another legendary place in the city.

El Ibai, one of the most beloved local restaurants by the people of San Sebastián, closed its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic, after almost 40 years of uninterrupted activity. During those years, it served classic dishes such as lobster salpicón, kokotxas and fresh anchovies, all prepared by Mr. Alicio Garro and his dedicated team. Last May, after a four-year hiatus, the restaurant reopened under the direction of chef Paulo Airaudo, who had the idea of ​​restoring the establishment founded in 1983. Garro remains the owner, while Airaudo develops the business on a 15-year lease.

An Argentine with Italian roots, Airaudo moved to San Sebastián in 2017, where he has built a small empire, including Amelia, his two-Michelin-star restaurant, as well as a trattoria Italian and the only one speakeasy from the city. “I was a regular customer [del Ibai] “I have been here ever since I arrived and I saw very clearly that a place that treats daily market produce and that category so well could not be allowed to die,” explains the chef. After a renovation to modernise the facilities – the cost of which has more than doubled according to estimates, reaching a total of 450,000 euros, with new electrical systems, fire protection and soundproofing – the restaurant raised the shutters again, but without losing its essential characteristics. The lower room still has a few tables (six), the same paintings and some of the same furniture in the decoration. The menu has also remained almost unchanged. “The product is still of the highest quality and I have adapted some recipes to cooking points that interest me as a cook, mainly in vegetables, fish and seafood. And I have given absolute importance to ensuring that everything from the appetizer to the desserts is at a level of excellence,” says Airaudo. The closed tasting option costs 160 euros.

Lobster salpicón from Ibai, in San Sebastian. Image provided by Grupo Pablo Airaudo. Oscar Oliva

The idea of ​​the bar pintxos The first floor has been designed to recover something that existed in Ibai from the beginning and that stopped working in 2010, rescuing the memory of the space, but also allowing “a more agile and direct approach”, as explained by Xabier de la Maza, general manager of the Paulo Airaudo Group. “The philosophy is to have seasonal products in miniature: whether in pintxo or in a hot dish taken out of the kitchen, such as asparagus, kokotxasor a freshly made lobster salpicon,” he adds.

Born and raised in San Sebastian, he says that the reopening of Ibai has a special flavor, not only for him, but also for the city. “After a pandemic, Juantxo’s death [hermano de Alicio y uno de los fundadores] “After four years of being closed, it has been nice to bring together a team of people from very different backgrounds to work together to recover and maintain traditional Basque cuisine,” he explains. In addition to Guruzeta at the bar, the new Ibai has Martín Flea, former sommelier of the traditional Rekondo restaurant, and other professionals from San Sebastián, such as the head waiter Giulia Ugolini, who has worked in many local places, and the head chef Nicola Baron, who is Airaudo’s right-hand man. The latter joins the kitchen at lunchtime (from 1 to 3 pm), with closure on weekends. The bar is also only open from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 4 pm. A special and constant visitor is Alicio Garro, who usually comes every day to greet and talk to customers, maintaining the roots of the old Ibai. “In the end, the most difficult thing is to maintain the magic of human relationships,” says Guruzeta. “And that is what we are here for,” he adds.

Current interior of Ibai, in San Sebastian. Image provided by Grupo Pablo Airaudo.

For cities, the recovery of old and traditional restaurants like Ibai is always excellent news, says sociologist, journalist and gastronomic promoter Miguel Ángel Almodóvar. “Mainly because they have a relevant position in the civil and sociological heritage of the cities that saw them born and develop,” he explains. However, he points out that, unfortunately, their reopening does not give society back either the identity or the spirit they once had, despite the efforts of the new owners to maintain them.

Almodóvar gives as an example the Casa Leopoldo, in Barcelona, ​​which reopened in the Raval neighborhood in March of this year by the Banco de Boquerones group. “The establishment revived these days bears little resemblance to that Casa Leopoldo that the detective Pepe Carvalho, alter ego of the writer Manuel Vázquez Montalbán, recommended in more than twenty languages, saying that if any acquaintance came to Barcelona, ​​they should always go to Casa Leopoldo and say: ‘I’m here from Pepe Carvalho. Play me whatever you want’, he recalls.

Renovated interior of the Santader cafeteria in Madrid. Image provided by the Cañadío Group.

Inside and outside Spain, iconic restaurants are coming back to life thanks to chefs and entrepreneurs, mainly after the pandemic, so devastating for the global hospitality industry. Some try to keep the memories as intact as possible; others seek to renew them, bringing them to a new atmosphere in keeping with modern times. Carlos Crespo is one of the restaurateurs behind the new Great Santander Coffee in Madrid, which was going through a phase of “complete decline”, as he describes it. Together with his partner, Paco Quirós, they invested in revitalising the space on the corner of the central Plaza de Alonso Martínez, where it came back to life after a two-year hiatus, under the direction of Grupo Cañadío (of spaces such as Cañadío, La Primera and La Maruca).

Closed in 2019, after 52 years of operation, the café founded by businessman Manuel Rodríguez in 1967 helped define the architectural, gastronomic and social panorama of the Spanish capital. With the reopening in 2021, they decided to convert it into a high-quality café-restaurant, taking advantage of the privileged location and the name Santander. “We are both from Cantabria, which seemed to me to be another sign that we should invest and breathe new life into the place,” says Crespo. The hotelier explains that they hired an interior designer to completely renovate it and create a menu with dishes that reflect the quality of Cantabrian cuisine. “We thought about taking advantage a little of the fame and the brand that the previous café created, in terms of location, but taking it all a step further. We believed that we could improve from the coffee bar and make it much better. We didn’t even keep the churros, which were terrible,” he says.

Squid from the Santander cafeteria in Madrid. Image provided by the Cañadío Group.

Among the options served are dishes to nibble on, such as anchovy starters with brioche and butter, and squid rings (“like in Santander,” according to the menu), as well as hake, tripe a la montañesa and a stew of sautéed vegetables with ham and potato. “We try to bring things that have to do with us. Of course, to make the most of the connection that the name had with the origin of the group,” says Crespo. He mentions that he likes to bring back the value of places that have been legendary. Grupo Cañadío had done something similar with another space, La Primera, on Gran Vía, which was the old Café Molinero, serving anchovies from Santoña and a slice of grilled hake. In Santander, they bought and restored the Bodega del Riojano, a space with a lot of character that has remained faithful to its roots since 1940, when it opened its doors, preserving traditional recipes and respecting the history and heritage of the place.

Rioja Winery It is a place with history and authenticity, as well as having a unique museum, called Museo Redondo, with circular wine barrel lids painted by artists. Filled with traditional wine barrels and ham legs hanging from the bar, the restaurant serves classic dishes that were the same ones that were served from the beginning by the Merino family, such as snails a la riojana, stuffed green peppers, cod with tomato sauce and hake in Cantabrian sauce.

Bodegas del Riojano, Santander. Image provided by the Cañadío Group.

“As a restaurateur, I love to maintain the legacy of pioneers like Víctor Merino, a man who had a sensitivity for art and for connecting with the customer. He was a pioneer. I think he was the first to bring a Japanese person to Spain to the kitchen, just imagine,” says Crespo, who keeps a photo of him in the restaurant office, as it has always been. “What I have done is to bring back all that value, that is what I believe,” he adds. The businessman says that he also recently took over a vermouth bar from 1940 in Santander called Solorzano“For me it is almost an obsession not to let these stories die. We live in times when restaurants need to create stories, sometimes unrealistic, to value what they do. The cow comes from I don’t know where… The recipe is from my grandmother, from my aunt. It’s all very exhausting,” he says. “I want to preserve the memories of the times when we were more authentic,” he concludes.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro on Instagram and X.