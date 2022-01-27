“Would you want to live like this, without water or to clean and with ash everywhere?” Aníbal Camacho, a resident of Las Manchas, a neighborhood located between Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso, asks us this question on the porch of his house, visibly desperate. He has been living in his mother-in-law’s house for four months and now that he has reopened the neighborhood he sees the return getting further and further away. There is no water in the entire southern zone of the volcanic emergency and the trade winds in this part complicate the cleaning work outside and inside the houses.

As you can see in the video that accompanies this news, EL PAÍS has accompanied several residents of the main affected areas in the reopening of their neighborhoods. Jennifer Sánchez had to close her bar on September 19 and for now she has not been able to resume activity. Outside the business are the volunteer firefighters, who come from Tenerife, who are working to remove a huge mountain of ash from the roof so that the roof does not give way. The reopening of business will have to wait at least four weeks.

Axel Schweinberguer, a 74-year-old German, fell in love with the island in the 1970s. He had a diving school and now enjoyed a golden retirement. His house was eaten by lava and now he awaits, together with his wife, the visit of the expert to calculate the compensation.

Around a thousand of the more than 7,000 evicted people can now return to their homes, but the return is proving difficult and frustrating. Right now it is firefighters, Red Cross volunteers and bulldozer operators who inhabit these neighborhoods. At the moment, life there is not possible.