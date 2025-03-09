The psychologist Belén Colomina, an expert in Mindfulness, invites in this session to recover vitality for the next seasonal change





Do you know that spring asthenia Can you alter your mood? It is true that with the arrival of spring you can feel more exhausted or even altered, but it is also a good time to restore your energy and revitalize you.

Seasonal changes affect us and influence our mind and our body. And that is why in the Guided meditation From this week we will leave behind the lethargy and exhaustion of winter to make way to the vitality, clarity and strength of spring.

With each breathingwe will absorb the energy of this new station, allowing us to fill us with light and balance. It is time to restore your energy and embrace the rebirth of life.

I hope it is useful and you have a good rest.

We can meet every Sunday in ABC well -being (I put here the list of guided meditations). You can also know more about my work around the benefits of meditation in the book ‘The healing power of silence’ (Grijalbo) and on the Instagram account: @belencolomina.











