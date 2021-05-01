The old personal computers (PC), those machines with more than 70 thousand hours of operation that need a lot of patience to start up and extra time to run applications, they can increase their processing capacity (speed) up to 15 times with an investment of less than 10,000 pesos.

Any desktop or laptop computer, with the addition of a solid state disk (SSD) and some megabytes from memory, leaves its wagon status to become a true formula one.

“The change is very noticeable, lowering the operating system startup time by at least half. If we are talking about upgrading a laptop, it also achieves greater battery autonomy, since the SSD consumes up to 10 times less than the mechanical disk, not counting the robustness it provides by being resistant to shocks and vibrations ”, explains Gabriela Toscanini , you are a Verbatim sales manager.

In March this year, sales of linked products to improve the performance of home and office equipment increased by 47%, compared to the same period of 2020, according to Verbatim, a company specializing in data storage.

Kingston’s 240GB Internal Solid State Drive with the SATA III docking interface is available for $ 5,200.

The cost of a 240 GB SSD, which is the standard capacity (there are also 120 and 480 GB), is around $ 5,000. While 4GB of DDR memory is around $ 4,000.

Although many still blame the CPU or processor for the origin of the slowness because they consider that it does not belong to the last generation, the answer is elsewhere.

“There are many computers in homes that have a more than adequate processor, but memory and storage system fail. During the last year there was a boom in upgrades because simply by adding memory and SSD, the machine really looks like new, at a fraction of the cost of a new one, ”says Juan Ignacio Do Porto, Kingston’s country manager.

Verbatim’s VGX1000 256GB PCIe NVMe External SSD, with speeds of up to 1000MB / s read and 930MB / s write.

When opting for any of these discs, It is necessary to take into account the connector that is used, its size and if it is hooked on the mother or works externally.

“The most common connection interface type to communicate data with the system is the SATA (Serial ATA). It currently uses the III generation, with a maximum speed of 600 MB / s. While the new notebook models accept the M.2 SSD type, which is much faster, ”explains Nina Lin, BIWIN sales manager.

The M.2 SSD, considered the successor to SATA, it is much smaller and allows it to be mounted directly on the motherboard, saving space and without cables involved.

The M.2 SSD disk is a rectangular piece – they can be 42 mm long up to 110 mm – that comes in different sizes and formats. The best known is the NVMe, which provides the highest speed through the PCI Express connection.

HP V8 DDR4 RGB memory with 3600MHz frequency for desktop computer, made by Biwin. 8GB cost $ 8500

Before buying you have to know that M.2 SSDs come with two types of connection: type B Key or M Key. The socket for the B Key has a row of 6 pins and the M Key, which comes with the newer motherboards, has a row of 5 pins separated from another row.

The great novelty in this area in constant expansion are the external SSDs that include USB C and USB A 3.1 connectors. They are ideal for those who do not want to open the chassis of their equipment.

“The cheapest are the SATA versions, then M2 and ends with the fastest models on the market that are PCIe NVme, with which we can experience speeds of up to 1000 MB / s. They can run operating systems and applications, although their most recommended use is for large files ”, explains Toscanini.

In Argentina, consumption is basically focused on SATA, due to costs and installed equipment.

“It is a category that has a tendency to rise in the last 2 months. An Internal SATA SSD, with up to 560Mbs of transfer, of 128GB, is around $ 3,500. On the other hand, an internal NVme SSD (PCIe) with up to 3000Mbs of transfer and 256GB is at $ 6,200 ”, Toscanini reviews.

Raise memory

Ram Bwin HP V8 DDR4 RGB memory with a Speed ​​speed: 3600 MHz for desktop computer. The 8 GB cost $ 8,500

Although with the SSD the machine flows with an acceleration worthy of a zero kilometer and it seems that no further adjustment is necessary, you can still climb a notch.

To complete the upgrade, such as these teams They have more than 5 years of use, the final step is to double the amount of memory that they bring from the factory, which is between 2 and 4 GB.

“It is not necessary, but it is advisable to do so. The most common configurations are 8 GB, but it is already falling short, so 16 GB of memory would be recommended. SSDs are generally being used between 240GB and 480GB. The average is between those two capacities which are more than enough ”, highlights Do Porto.

Random access memory enables faster loading of instructions to be processed by the CPU. Is Read and write speed can be increased if Dual-Channel is used.

“You always have to try to use the dual channel, since it is more efficient to use 2 8GB modules than 1 16GB. It is recommended to respect the brand, capacity and frequency in case of using more than one unit ”, indicates Lin.

