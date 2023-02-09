In this guide I will explain to you how to reset the coupon lightor service and engine oil, on many car models such as FIAT, Lancia, Volkswagen Group And ex PSA, Mercedes, Smart and BMW. Make yourself comfortable in your car and search the guide for the brand to which the model of your four-wheeled means of transport belongs.

Car coupon spy, what it is and what it is for

Since cars have been transformed into increasingly digital and smart vehicles, leaving the times of analog in the drawer of memories, many new ones have taken over bright icons on the dashboard of your vehicle which may indicate problems or warn the driver. This is due to the electronic control unit, which is able to manage the autonomous way these operations inside the engine, guaranteeing (at least we hope) maximum efficiency in the engine and in driving performance.

As I said, these lights can indicate faults, warnings or even deadlines, speaking of this last category belongs the “service light”, i.e. the light that warns us when to service the machine.

Warning lights on the car dashboard

Thereindicator lightservicewas born with the aim ofto easeAndrememberto the driver the imminent expiry of thecuttingdue to mileage or the passage of time.

Normally signaled through ayellow writing(service), or having a wrench as an icon, indicates in an important and quite urgent way the need to check some components of the car, and whether you decide to do it yourself or with the help of a mechanic, this task will have to be donewithin a certain time framesince generally the signal appears a few kilometers before the scheduled deadline, to give the driver the opportunity to organize himself.

How to reset service warning light

Reset the service light when it is on, or the service light and oil change, it is still possible on some cars without having to resort to OBD diagnosis (on-board diagnostics, on-board diagnostics). In this guide, I’m going to explain, in the simplest way possible, how to turn off the coupon, or service, light through a few steps. These tutorials focus on cars from FIAT, Lancia, Volkswagen Group, Mercedes, PSA Group, Smart and BMW. You will also see a difficulty value (simple, medium and complicated) placed at each tutorial, so you don’t get discouraged if the job doesn’t come out right away!

How to reset service warning light on FIAT and Lancia

Fiat 500 service warning light reset (between 2007 and 2012)Difficulty: SIMPLE

– Turn on the ignition without starting the engine and in the following 10 seconds, press the accelerator 3 times;

– Turn off the ignition;

– Switch the ignition back on and start the engine to complete the oil service warning light reset procedure.

Service warning light reset Fiat 500L, Fiat 500X, Lancia Ypsilon and Fiat Panda (models higher than 2012)Difficulty: MEDIUM

– Turn on the ignition without starting the engine;

– Press the accelerator all the way down and keep it pressed;

– Press the brake 7 times with your left foot and on the 7th pressure, hold it at the end of the stroke for 60 seconds;

– Release the brake pedal and then the accelerator pedal and switch off the ignition;

– Wait 60 seconds before turning the ignition on again.

Fiat Punto service warning light reset (year before 2013) Difficulty: MEDIUM

– Turn on the ignition, without starting the engine;

– Press the accelerator all the way down with your right foot;

– Press the brake pedal 7 times with your left foot, continuing to hold down the accelerator with your right foot until the end of the procedure;

– Keep the accelerator pedal pressed for a further 60 seconds;

– Lift your foot off the accelerator and wait another 60 seconds;

– Switch off the ignition.

How to reset service warning light on Volkswagen (Golf 5, Golf 6, Gol 7 or Audi) and Mercedes

Difficulty: SIMPLE

– Press and hold the trip odometer reset button (with ignition off);

– Turn on the ignition and finally release the button;

– After about twenty seconds, press the button again to reset the maintenance indicator;

– Switch off the instrument panel and check that the reset has taken place.

How to reset service warning light on Peugeot, Citroen, DS

Difficulty: SIMPLE

– With the ignition off, press and hold the button to reset the partial odometer;

– Turn on the ignition of the machine and wait about 5 seconds;

– Wait for the numerical digits to increase progressively;

– Once finished, the service light has been reset.

How to reset service warning light on Smart

Difficulty: MEDIUM

– With the doors closed, turn the key to position 1 and within 4 seconds; From the indicator, select the kilometers remaining before the coupon by quickly clicking twice on the on-board computer button;

– Within 10 seconds switch off the ignition and press the button again, keeping it pressed while switching the ignition back on;

– With the ignition on, keep holding the button down for about ten seconds until the count-down of the kilometers remaining to the next service is displayed;

– When the figure goes to 0, you have reset the service.

How to reset service warning light on BMW

Difficulty: COMPLICATED

– Switching on the ignition;

– Press the button for resetting the partial kilometers for 10 seconds, the maintenance instructions will then be displayed;

– Using the high beam lever, select the maintenance you wish to reset and then press the on-board computer button located on the lever itself and keep it pressed until the wording “reset” appears;

– As confirmation, you are asked to press the same key longer.

Attention and advice

Turn off the coupon light with the do-it-yourself it is obviously not recommended because if you try to turn off the warning light without servicing and without changing the lifeblood (lubricating oil) of the engine at the foreseen mileage, you risk a probable break of the same with sometimes irreparable damage or with great expense for repairs. In short, it is not really recommended for newbies!

