If during 2020 you were receiving benefits for a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE), this year you have to present the income tax return.

The Ministry of Finance has decided to count the SEPE as payer, Therefore, all those workers who have been in ERTE collecting their salary and State aid have the obligation to declare and pay personal income tax.

If you are in this situation and the income statement it goes out to pay you in favor of the Treasury, The Ministry has published in the Official State Gazette an Order allowing workers who received ERTE benefits in 2020 to be able to divide in an extraordinary way the payment of your statement in six deadlines.

The first payment is due on the day July 20, 2021, taking place every 20th day of every month until December 20, 2021. These terms do not have late payment interest nor do they require a guarantee.

As we say, in order to select this new modality of division, the taxpayer or any member of the family unit to which they belong, in the case of joint taxation, must have been a worker in ERTE during the fiscal year 2020.

This mode must be selected at the time of filing the return de la Renta when the result pays in favor of the Treasury.

How to request the splitting of payments



If you meet this requirement and want to take advantage of the split payments, these are the steps you must follow.

1. Login ‘submit statement‘ through the Web. A screen will appear in which one of the sections is’declaration type ‘ where you can select ‘No installment’ or ‘Payment installment’.

2. Mark the option of ‘Unfractionated‘and then, further down that same screen, the option ‘Other payment methods’.

The ‘installment payment’ option is the usual form of personal income tax payment that allows you to pay in two installments, where you pay 60% in June and 40% in November.

3. Once you have given ‘Other payment methods’ a drop-down will appear where you have to select the option’Acknowledgment of debt with deferral request ‘ and then hit ‘To accept’.

4. By clicking on ‘Accept’ you will have presented the income statement. However, now you have to request postponement. To do this you have to click on the link ‘Process debt’. Doing so will open a page with the settlement details.

5. Here you must select the option “postpone”. After this a new screen will open where you can select the ‘extraordinary fractionation IRPF 2020 for recipients of ERTE benefits’.

6. Click on ‘accept’ and fill in the WERE GOING of your bank account in which you want to direct the payments.

7. To finish the process, you just have to click ‘Sign and send ‘.