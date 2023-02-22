The Retirement Pension is a fundamental issue for those workers who want to ensure their financial stability in old age. It is important to note that this pension is granted to the insured person before reach the age of 60as long as the pension calculated in the life annuity system is higher by more than one 30% of the guaranteed pension, once the survival insurance premium for its beneficiaries has been covered.

It is important to mention that the choice of the insurer is a crucial decision, since it is this entity that will be in charge of pay the retirement pension to the worker. That is why it is recommended to investigate and compare the different options that exist in the market, in order to choose the one that offers the better conditions and benefits.

Requirements to request the Retirement Pension:

That the insured person: Be under 60 years of age.

That the resources of the individual account are sufficient for retirement (the pension calculated in the Life Annuity System be higher by more than 30% of the guaranteed pension, once the survival insurance premium for its beneficiaries has been covered).

Cause low in the Compulsory Regime of the Social Security Law.

You are deprived of paid work.

Count on the weeks of listing in the Compulsory Social Security Regimeat the time of signing your pension application.

Documents to be presented by the insured person:

Official identification with photo and signature (in force according to the legislation that applies to each).

(in force according to the legislation that applies to each). Statement of account, printout obtained from the website of the Afore that manages the individual account or contract signed with the afore .

. Document issued by the banking institution (with standardized bank code [CLABE] in the name of the right holder).

Birth certificate (certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online).

On the other hand, in the event that the process is carried out by a beneficiary, these are the documents that must be submitted:

If it is the husband or wife:

Official identification with photo and signature (in force according to the legislation that applies to each one).

Proof of address (not older than 90 days).

Birth certificate (certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online

(certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online Marriage certificate (the issue date should not be more than 90 calendar days).

Concubine(river):

Official identification with photograph and signature (current in accordance with the legislation that applies to each one).

Proof of address (not older than 90 days).

Birth certificate (certified copy or print of the unique format obtained online).

Certified copy of the enforceable resolution issued by a judicial authority that proves the relationship of concubinage between the beneficiary and the insured person; which must prove a minimum period of 5 years of concubinage at the date of the application, or birth certificate regarding the sons or daughters in common, when they had not completed the temporality of 5 years of marital life, immediately prior to the application , provided they have remained free of marriage during the concubinage.

Child:

It should be noted that in this case it is a requirement not to be enrolled in the Mandatory Social Security Regime) the documents are:

the documents are: Official identification with photograph and signature (current in accordance with the legislation that applies to each one).

Proof of address (not older than 90 days).

Birth certificate (certified copy or print of the unique form obtained online).

Student from 16 to 25 years old. Proof of studies issued by institutions of the National Educational System.

In case of disability of children over 16 years of age, submit the Disability Opinion ST6.

ascendant(s)

In the event that there is no beneficiary person in accordance with the previous points, ascending relatives can request the pension, for this they must present the following documents:

Official identification with photograph and signature (current in accordance with the legislation that applies to each one).

Proof of address (not older than 90 days).

Birth certificate (certified print copy of the unique format obtained online).

Certificate issued by the services of Affiliation and Validity of Rights (prove that the registration as a beneficiary is current), or

(prove that the registration as a beneficiary is current), or Accredit economic dependency with a certified copy of the enforceable resolution issued by a judicial authority.

If all the requirements are met, you must appear at the Benefit Control windows of the Family Medicine Unit as appropriate, during office hours.

Interested parties are reminded that this is a free procedure, and if in doubt, they can verify any point on the official page of the IMSSin the pensions section.