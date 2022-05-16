The registration certificate or flyer is an informative document issued by your town hall that indicates your habitual residence. In some municipalities of your Autonomous Community you can request the flyer online. To carry out this procedure, you may have to identify yourself by means of the electronic DNI or the electronic certificate. From the website administracion.gob.es you can access the application service for this certificate in the municipalities where it is possible to do it online.

How to access the procedure



To access this procedure and register in Murcia you must go to the website of the Murcia City Council. Select the ‘Services’ option and then ‘Procedures’. In this section you must indicate the option ‘Procedure Request’ and, finally, choose ‘

Voucher or Certificate of Registration‘. Next, a series of boxes will appear that you must fill in to request the registration certificate in Murcia.

In the event that you request the delivery of the documentation by post, it will be sent by regular mail the next business day, and only to the address that appears in the census of inhabitants. The time of reception of said document will depend on the Correos service. If you wish to pick up the document by hand, you must go to the Information and Registration Service, located on the ground floor of the Plaza Europa administrative building, during customer service hours with your DNI, NIE or passport, after twelve noon. next business day to your request and you can pick it up without making an appointment.

If requested by any person who is not registered at the same address as the interested party, they must go with the interested party, they must bring the DNI of the person authorized to carry out the procedure or the DNI of the interested party. In the event that there are minors on the register sheet, the express authorization must be signed by the father, mother or legal guardian or person of legal age registered on said sheet.

On the website they remind that the registration form will not be provided to anyone who is not registered at the address of interest, unless authorized by the interested party. Lastly, if you are going to request a Registration Certificate, you must pay the corresponding annual fee for the issuance of said document.