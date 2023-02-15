It is one of the star measures of the latest government anti-crisis plan. From this Wednesday, February 15, until March 30, citizens who meet the requirements will be able to request the new 200-euro check with which the Executive aims to help families in the face of the inflationary crisis.

Taking into account that pensioners and beneficiaries of the minimum vital income are excluded from the plan, the Executive calculates that the aid will reach some 6 million people, some 4.2 million families. An objective that requires impeccable management to avoid the fiasco of the previous anti-crisis check.

Specifically, the previous single payment of 200 euros approved in June, and which could be requested until September 30, has been quite a setback compared to the initial forecasts. The Ministry of Finance calculated that this aid -destined for low incomes with incomes of less than 14,000 euros- would reach 2.7 million.

Finally, it barely reached 600,000, according to data provided by the Ministry. The enormous bureaucratic burden to request the aid is behind this failure in the delivery of the aid that the Government will try to avoid with the new check approved this Tuesday, and whose requirements are detailed below:

What is the new help?



It is an aid that consists of a single payment of 200 euros, for individuals with a low level of income and assets, who during 2022 have been salaried, self-employed or beneficiaries of the unemployment benefit or subsidy.

Can I request it?



Those people who in 2022 have had an income of less than 27,000 euros in full (the gross amount without discounting expenses or withholdings) and a maximum of 75,000 euros of assets as of December 31, 2022 (discounting the habitual residence) can request this aid.

One of the requirements is to have habitual residence in Spain. For the calculation, the income and assets of the following people who live at the same address must be added: beneficiary; spouse; common-law couple registered in the registry of common-law unions; descendants under 25 years of age, or with disabilities, with income that does not exceed 8,000 euros (excluding exempt); and ascendants up to second degree by direct line.

In the same household there may be more than one beneficiary if, for example, they are just roommates or a couple without any type of legal relationship. This harms families, where the 27,000 euros will be the ceiling for the income of all its members.

Who is excluded?



Those who, as of December 31, 2022:

– Receive the Minimum Vital Income (includes child aid supplement).

– Those who receive a pension paid by the General Scheme or the special Social Security Schemes or by the State Passive Class Scheme, as well as those who receive similar benefits from the mutual social security alternatives to RETA (Special Social Security Scheme of Self-Employed or Self-Employed Workers).

– Nor do they have the right to help, if during 2022, any of the people who live at the same address (beneficiary; spouse; common-law partner registered in the registry of common-law unions; descendants under 25 years of age, or with disabilities , with income that does not exceed 8,000 euros (excluding exempt ones); and ascendants up to the second degree by direct line) were legal administrators of a commercial company that had not ceased its activity as of December 31, 2022.

How is it requested?



The aid will be requested through the electronic form available at the Electronic Office of the State Tax Administration Agency. To submit the application it is necessary to have a [email protected], electronic certificate or DNI-e. You can also submit the form, a third party by proxy or social collaboration.

To apply for these aids, the NIF of the applicant and of the people who live at the same address and a bank account owned by the applicant in which he wishes the aid to be paid must be entered. It is not mandatory to record the NIF of minors under 14 years of age who do not have it.

How is it paid?



The aid will be paid by bank transfer. For this reason, it is necessary to indicate a bank account owned by the applicant in order to make the payment of the aid. After a period of three months from the end of the period for submitting the form without having made the payment, the application may be understood to have been rejected.