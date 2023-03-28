The Murcia City Council has presented a program that offers families in the municipality various services in order to improve family and professional reconciliation. Within the ‘Corresponsables’ programme, the Murcia City Council launches a care service for children aged 0 to 6 years in family homes, that is, the municipality will have babysitting services at home.

In addition, playroom hours will also be offered outside school hours and several children’s centers will open during the Easter holidays.

How to request this service



It is now possible to request the free babysitting service at home, the toy library service or supervision in schools open outside school hours. To carry out the process, interested parties only have to access the electronic headquarters of the City of Murcia, download the application by clicking on the ‘Models to download’ option and fill in the application by choosing the service you want. On the page of the electronic headquarters, it explains everything you must take into account to request the service. The application will also be available at the Municipal Registry Offices, as explained on the website.

To access electronic processing, such as the citizen’s folder and all related personal information, the interested party must prove their identity by using an electronic certificate.

Families to whom this program is directed



All families with dependent children up to 12 years of age residing in the municipality of Murcia, and with priority given to people who meet the following requirements:

– Families of women victims of gender violence or other forms of violence against women.

– Single-parent or single-parent families.

– Families of long-term unemployed women who wish to train or seek employment.

– Families of women over 45 years of age and families with other responsibilities.

– Families that have an income level that does not exceed the IPREM.

– Large families.

– Families living in depopulated areas (residence in scattered areas or far from urban centers)

– Migrant families.

Documentation that must accompany the application



– DNI, NIE, passport of the person making the request.

– Family book or birth certificate of the minor.

– Judicial ruling of guardianship, guardianship or foster care of the minor.

– Title of large family.

– Report on seniority as a job seeker Sef.

– Certificate of dependency issued by the IMAS of those people who live with the applicant’s family.

– Authorization to the Murcia City Council to collect data from all members of the family unit in relation to: Report of pensions or benefits to the INSS. Seniority report as a job seeker to Sef. Benefit report to SEPE. Report of pensions or benefits to the IMAS.

– If you carry out a work activity: last payslip.

Documentation necessary to justify the need for the service



– For medical consultation of the requesting person or another person in charge: medical appointment document.

– For administrative management: prior appointment document.

– To attend a training course for employment: registration or admission document that includes the dates and times.

– To attend a professional recycling course: registration or admission document that includes the dates and times.

– To attend a job interview: summons document to the interview.

– For attendance at the job: schedule, form or document accrediting working hours.