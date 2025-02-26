The Madrid City Council, through the Reviva Program of the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS), has made available to Madrid’s 14 new affordable rental homes. These floors, completely rehabilitated, are distributed in five districts of the capital and offer a rental alternative with prices below the market.

Six of the homes are in the Central District, specifically in the neighborhoods of Palace and Lavapiés-Embajadores. Five other of them are in linear city, while the remaining three are distributed between the districts of Salamanca, Moratalaz and Latin. The available floors vary in size: they have between one and four bedroomsand its surfaces range from 30 square meters to 106 m2.

The price of the floors oscillates Between 333 and 1,200 euros per month depending on the size of the property. In any case, tenants will never pay more than 30% of the income of their family unit.

How can I request these homes?

The application process is carried out through the EMVS Madrid website. The applicant must download, fill out and sign the registration form and, once registered, will receive an identification number and the instructions to obtain your personal password. With it, you can access the platform and consult the available homes of the program.

To request one of these floors, it is necessary to comply with two main requirements. The maximum weighted income must be up to 63,800 euros gross per year for single or couples, and up to 68,400 euros for family units of four members. In addition, income should not exceed 5.5 times the IPREM.