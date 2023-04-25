United States.- It is quite logical that, when opening an account, social networks collect certain user information, which increases when the person uses the platform, but what about using the data for other purposes? That’s what he did Goal with Facebookso here we will tell you how to apply for compensation correspondent.

It was in 2018 when the controversy of Cambridge Analyticafrom which it was discovered that Meta had sold data from millions of users to different companies for advertising purposes.

Given this, and after going through a judicial process, the giant of social networks directed by the Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg was forced to reach a agreement with users in the United States who were affectedso you will have to pay them money.

It is in this way that, after the collective lawsuit filed in the USA, an out-of-court agreement was reached, hence Meta must pay 725 million dollars (approximately 13,500,000,000 Mexican pesos) to about 280 Facebook users whose personal information was leaked without prior authorization to other companies.

How to request compensation from Facebook?

First of all, you must be clear that they will only be able to access the deposit that Meta will make. if you lived in the United States and created and used it between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022the social network in blue, since it is only these users who could have been violated.

If this is your case, secondly, You have until August 25, 2023 to file the corresponding claim on the website “In re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Ligitation”where you will have to fill out the form that appears there, as well as select where the deposit will be made.

For its part, it should be noted that it will not be until September 7 of this year when the last final approval hearing of the conciliation agreement between Meta and the affected users will take place, hence it will not be until that date when the exact amount that will be deposited to the victims is confirmed.